55" 700 nits FHD 0.9mm Even Bezel Video Wall

All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55" (139cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
700 cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
-
Dynamic CR
30,000:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Colour Depth
1.07 Billion
-
Response Time
8 ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment
Haze 3%
-
Life Time (Typ.)
60,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
24 Hrs
-
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 2.0
-
Output
DP, Audio
-
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45(LAN) In/out, IR In
KEY FEATURE
-
Key Feature
Internal Memory 8GB (System 4GB + Available 4GB, Temperature Sensor, Tile Mode (Up to 15x15), Natural Mode @Tile Mode, ISM Method, DPM Select, Smart Energy Saving, Contents Scheduling (USB, Internal Memory), USB Cloning, Calibration Mode, Sync Mode, PM Mode, Firmware Update (LAN), HDMI-CEC2),Wake on LAN, Fail Over, No Signal Image, Embedded Template, OPS Power Control, Scan Inversion (with Pivot Mode)
2)Compatibility may differ by equipment
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption -Typ.
220 W
-
Power Consumption - Max
260 W
-
Power Consumption - Smart Energy Saving
110 W
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950,CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)
-
ErP / Energy Star
N/A / Yes (Energy Star 7.0)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
Yes (Piggyback)
-
External Media player Attachable
Yes (MP500/MP700)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control/Control+
ACCESSORIES
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Power Cord, RS232C Cable, LAN Cable, DP Cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual
-
Optional
Wall Mount (Landscape: WM-L640V, Portrait: WM-P640V), OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)