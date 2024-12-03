We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ultra Light Series
GSCD Ultra Light Series
There is a screen installed on the corner of the building.
* GSCD100-GR series only
* Require purchase of 90° corner installable model.
Compatibility with
LG Software Solutions
The LG employee is remotely monitoring the GSCD series installed in a different place by using a cloud-based LG monitoring solution. System controller with web OS enables GSCD series to be compatible with LG software solutions.
* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
All Spec
SERIES DIMENSIONS
Series Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
GSCD069-GN: 1,000 × 1,000 × 84.4
GSCD069-GN2: 1,000 × 500 × 84.4
GSCD069-GN3: 500 × 1,000 × 84.4
GSCD069-GN4: 500 × 500 × 84.4
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
Pixel Configuration
3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch (mm)
6.94
Module Resolution (W x H)
72 x 36
Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)
500 x 250
Weight per Module (kg)
1.3
No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)
2 x 4
Cabinet Resolution (WxH)
144 x 144
Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
1,000 × 1,000 × 84.4
Cabinet Surface Area (m²)
1.000
Weight per Cabinet (kg/Cabinet)
18.5
Weight per Square Meter (kg/m² )
18.5
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m² )
20,736
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
±0.5
Cabinet Material
Aluminum Profile
Service Access
Front or Rear (One Option Only)
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Max. Brightness (After Calibration)
5,000
-
Colour Temperature (K)
3,200 ~ 9,300
-
Visual Viewing Angle (H × V)
160 x 134
-
Brightness Uniformity
97%
-
Contrast Uniformity
±0.003 Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
6,000
-
Processing Depth (bit)
16
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)
680
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)
226
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
680
-
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3,840
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)
100,000
-
Operating Temperature (°C)
-30°C to +50°C
Operating Humidity
10-99%RH
IP Rating Front / Rear
IP65 / IP65