LSAA Optimum Cable-less LED Series
True Innovation Behind Simplicity
Expand the Possibilities of Business Space Itself.
Why “Optimum Cable-less” LED
For up to UHD resolution with the 16:9 ratio,
it does not require a cable connection between the cabinets to supply signal & power.
Its block assembly design makes the LSAA series easier to be installed than ever before.
* Based on P1.2, 16:9, UHD Resolution (8 x 8 Cabinets)
Wireless Data Transfer
Vivid Colour Expression with HDR10
Vivid Color Expression Powered by HDR
* HDR10 Pro is LG's own HDR solution for processing HDR signal by using enhanced dynamic tone mapping.
4-in-1 LED Package
Standby Mode
Real-time 365 Care Service
*Additional charges may apply
Power / Signal Redundancy Support
* The "Conventional" shown above refers to LED displays which do not support the power/signal redundancy mode.
** The power/signal redundancy features are available from the third quarter of 2020.
*** The embedded back-up PSU model is optional.
All Spec
PRODUCT INFORMATION
-
Pixel Configuration
SMD, 4 Pixels in 1 PKG
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
1.25
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)
2 × 3
-
Cabinet Resolution (W × H)
480 × 270
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W × H × D, mm)
600 × 337.5 × 44.9
-
Brightness
600 nit (Typ.), 1,200 nit (Peak)
-
Contrast Ratio
5,000 : 1 (Typ.), 9,000 : 1 (Peak)
OPTICAL PARAMETER
-
Brightness
600nit (Typ.) 1,200nit (Peak)
-
Color Temperature (Default/Adjustable)
6,500K / 2,800~10,000K
* Adjustable via LED Assistant on PC>
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
170
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
170
-
Brightness Uniformity
98%
-
Color Uniformity
±0.015Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
Peak. 8,000:1 Typ. 4,000:1
-
Processing Depth (bit)
20
-
HDR Compatibility
HDR10, HDR10 Pro
* LG's own HDR solution to process HDR signal by using enhanced dynamic tone mapping
ELECTRICAL PARAMETER
-
Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Max.)
112
-
Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Avg.)
67
-
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
555
-
Power Consumption (BTU/h/cabinet, Max.)
383
-
Power Consumption (BTU/h/cabinet, Avg.)
230
-
Power Consumption (BTU/h/m², Max.)
1,894
-
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3,840
CONTROLLER
-
Controller
CSAA-012X
OPERATION CONDITIONS
-
Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)
100,000
-
Operating Temperature (°C)
0°C to 40°C
-
Operating Humidity
10-80% RH
-
IP rating Front / Rear
IP20 / IP20