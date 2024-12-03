About Cookies on This Site

LSAA Optimum Cable-less LED Series

LSAA012

LSAA Optimum Cable-less LED Series

(0)

True Innovation Behind Simplicity

With amazing picture quality and optimum cable-less power docking design,
Expand the Possibilities of Business Space Itself.

True Innovation Behind Simplicity

Why “Optimum Cable-less” LED

The LSAA series is the innovative LED signage applying the wireless transmission technology.
For up to UHD resolution with the 16:9 ratio,
it does not require a cable connection between the cabinets to supply signal & power.
Its block assembly design makes the LSAA series easier to be installed than ever before.

Why “Optimum Cable-less” LED

Optimized Image Quality with AI-powered Image Processor

* Based on P1.2, 16:9, UHD Resolution (8 x 8 Cabinets)

Wireless Data Transfer

Optimized Image Quality with AI-powered Image Processor

Optimised Image Quality with AI-powered Image Processor

The "Alpha 7 Intelligent Processor" applied to the LSAA series Recognises and analyses the original content, optimising the clarity and sharpness of the content for itself.

* The above functions are created by using deep learning AI technology to improve the picture quality.

Vivid Colour Expression with HDR10

With HDR (HDR10, HDR10 Pro*) support, this display supports specific levels of colour and brightness that exceed the capabilities of SDR displays. HDR Content is displayed more vividly and have a greater visual impact.

Vivid Color Expression Powered by HDR

* HDR10 Pro is LG's own HDR solution for processing HDR signal by using enhanced dynamic tone mapping.

Easy Remote Control Support

Easy Remote Control Support

The LSAA allows users to easily access the settings, such as Picture Mode, volume, etc. by using a remote control instead of connecting to a PC. It uses the same UI as general LG digital signage, so users can easily adapt to it.

* The easy-viewing UI menu is available for over 1,280 × 720 resolution screens.
Compatibility with AV Conference Systems

Compatibility with AV Conference Systems

The LSAA has been certified Crestron Connected® for a high level of compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.

* Network-based control

4-in-1 LED Package

Unlike conventional LG LED signage in which one light source constitutes one small LED package, the LSAA series has applied four light sources at once to its wider LED package. So the attached area of 4-in-1 LED package can be wider than the conventional single LED package, making the LED signage surface smoother and suitable for up-close uses such as corporate meeting rooms etc.

4-in-1 LED Package

Standby Mode

When there is no input signal for a period of time, the screen turns off and the main circuit parts inside the LED cabinet go to a standby mode. This saves additional power consumption and enables the product to be reactivated simply by using a remote control.

Standby Mode

Real-time 365 Care Service

Maintenance is easier and faster with the optional Signage365Care service*, a cloud service solution provided by LG service. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, enabling the stable operation of clients' businesses.

Real-time 365 Care Service

*Additional charges may apply

Power / Signal Redundancy Support

The LSAA series is designed to support redundancy of signal and power, providing users with comfort. With an optional embedded back-up power supply unit, customers can assure the continuous operation of the screen without power failure, while the dual controllers minimize screen failure with a bi-directional signal input.

Power / Signal Redundancy Support

* The "Conventional" shown above refers to LED displays which do not support the power/signal redundancy mode.
** The power/signal redundancy features are available from the third quarter of 2020.
*** The embedded back-up PSU model is optional.

Print

All Spec

PRODUCT INFORMATION

  • Pixel Configuration

    SMD, 4 Pixels in 1 PKG

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    1.25

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)

    2 × 3

  • Cabinet Resolution (W × H)

    480 × 270

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W × H × D, mm)

    600 × 337.5 × 44.9

  • Brightness

    600 nit (Typ.), 1,200 nit (Peak)

  • Contrast Ratio

    5,000 : 1 (Typ.), 9,000 : 1 (Peak)

OPTICAL PARAMETER

  • Brightness

    600nit (Typ.) 1,200nit (Peak)

  • Color Temperature (Default/Adjustable)

    6,500K / 2,800~10,000K
    * Adjustable via LED Assistant on PC>

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    170

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    170

  • Brightness Uniformity

    98%

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.015Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    Peak. 8,000:1 Typ. 4,000:1

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    20

  • HDR Compatibility

    HDR10, HDR10 Pro
    * LG's own HDR solution to process HDR signal by using enhanced dynamic tone mapping

ELECTRICAL PARAMETER

  • Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Max.)

    112

  • Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Avg.)

    67

  • Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

    555

  • Power Consumption (BTU/h/cabinet, Max.)

    383

  • Power Consumption (BTU/h/cabinet, Avg.)

    230

  • Power Consumption (BTU/h/m², Max.)

    1,894

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    CSAA-012X

OPERATION CONDITIONS

  • Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature (°C)

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operating Humidity

    10-80% RH

  • IP rating Front / Rear

    IP20 / IP20

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

