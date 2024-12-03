75" 350 nits UHD Signage

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
75"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
3,840 × 2,160
-
Brightness (Typ.)
350cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Response Time
6ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze 3%
-
Life Time (Typ.)
50,000Hrs
-
Operation Hours
24Hrs
-
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 2.0 (2)
-
Output
DP, Audio (Off/Fixed/Variable)
-
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 In, IR In
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Colour
Black
-
Bezel Width
14.9mm (Even)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,682.4 x 960.3 x 57.9 mm (w/o Handle and Logo)
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,816 x 1,123 x 228 mm
-
Weight (Head)
41.5kg
-
Packed Weight
49kg
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400 mm
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Special Features
Internal Memory (System 4GB + Available 3.6GB), Wi-Fi Built-in, Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, webOS 4.0, USB Auto Playback, Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager, Fail Over ,Image Customisation (Booting Logo, No Signal), Content Sync (RS232C, Local Network), PIP/PBP(4), Screen Share, Play via URL, Content Rotation, Tile Mode Setting (Max. 15 x 15), Setting Data Cloning (RS232C, Network, USB), Firmware Update by Network, SNMP, ISM Mode, Control Manager, Crestron Connected Ⓡ 1), Cisco Compatibility 2), DPM, Smart Energy Saving, PM Mode, Wake on LAN, Beacon, HDMI-CEC 3), SI Server Setting, webRTC
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption - Typ.
160W
-
Power Consumption - Max.
185W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes(EU Only) / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY4)
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control+/Control
ACCESSORIES
-
Basic
Remote Controller (2ea Batteries Included), Power Cord, QSG, DP Cable (1.8M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
Optional
OPS Kit (KT-OPSF), Wall Mount (LSW640A/B)