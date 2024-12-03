UM3E Series

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
98"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Native Resolution
3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
350 nit
-
Contrast Ratio
1,300 : 1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Response Time
8 ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze 1%
-
Operation Hours
24 Hrs
-
Orientation
Portrait & Landscape
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (3, HDCP 2.2), DP (1, HDCP 2.2), DVI-D (1), Audio, USB 2.0 Type A (2)
-
Output
DP, Audio (Off / Fixed / Variable)
-
External Control
RS232C (4 Pin Phone Jack) In / Out, RJ45 (LAN) In, IR In
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Colour
Black
-
Bezel Width
14.9 mm (Even)
-
Monitor Dimensions (W × H × D)
2,191.8 × 1,246.8 × 83.8 mm (Without Handle, with LG logo)
-
Weight (Head)
88kg
-
Packed Weight
123 kg
-
Handle
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
800 × 400 mm
KEY FEATURE
-
Key Feature
Internal Memory (8 GB), Built-in Wi-Fi, Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, Current Sensor, Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Background Image (Booting Logo Image, No Signal Image), Fail Over, Sync Mode (RS-232C Sync, Local Network Sync), Multi-screen (PIP, PBP(4)), Screen Share, Play via URL, Screen Rotation, External Input Rotation, Tile Mode Setting (Max. 15 × 15), Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Control Manager, Smart Energy Saving, Wake on LAN, Crestron Connected®1), Cisco Compatibility2) , Beacon, HDMI-CEC3), SI Server Setting, webRTC
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100 - 240 V ~, 50 / 60 Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)
315 W / 415 W
-
Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)
220.5 W
SOUND
-
Speaker
No
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950,CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / No
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
No
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control / Control+
-
Signage365Care4)
Yes
ACCESSORIES
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, IR / Light Sensor Receiver, DP Cable (1.8 M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, EYE-BOLT
-
Optional
Speaker (SP-2200)