We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UHD Large Screen Signage Display
UHD Large Screen Signage Display
A man is watching an advertisement on the big screen of a sports store.
* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.
Slim Design
The bezel size of UM5J is 17mm. And the depth of the UM5J 98" is 79.5mm, and 110" is 99mm.
High Resolution
This image illustratively compares FHD resolution and UHD resolution. This image indicates that the screen with UHD has 4 times higher resolution than FHD, so contents can be seen more vivid and colorful.
Built-in Speaker
One signage on the wall has a built-in speaker which renders rich audio.
*Internal Built-in Speaker Support (L/R max 10 W)
*All images are for illustrative purposes only.
High Brightness
UM5J has a brightness of 500 nits, so it is clearly visible, even under strong light.
*All images are for illustrative purposes only.
*The image is illustrated to enhance feature understanding only.
Support HDMI CEC Command
UM5J has a function called HDMI-CEC, so when HDMI is connected, other devices connected to the TV can be easily operated using an LG Remote Controller.
*The LG Media Player and LG Remote Controller may appear differently to the ones featured in the images
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size (Inch)
110
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz
-
Brightness
500nit (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
-
Dynamic CR
1,000,000:1
-
Color Gamut
DCI 85%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178º x 178º
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07 Billion colors
-
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze 1%
-
Life time
30,000Hrs (Typ.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
16/7
-
Portait / Landscape
NO / YES
-
Transparency
N/A
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
N/A
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
YES (3ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
2.2/1.4
-
DP In
NO
-
DVI-D In
NO
-
RGB In
NO
-
Audio In
NO
-
RS232C In
NO
-
RJ45(LAN) In
YES (1ea)
-
IR In
NO
-
USB In
USB2.0 Type A (2ea)
-
HDMI Out
NO
-
DP Out
NO
-
Audio Out
YES
-
Touch USB
NO
-
External Speaker Out
NO
-
RS232C Out
NO
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
NO
-
IR Out
NO
-
Daisy Chain
NO
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
T/B/L/R: 17mm
-
Weight (Head)
80Kg
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
N/A
-
Packed Weight
110Kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
2474 x 1408 x 99mm
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
N/A
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
2680 x 1730 x 320mm
-
Handle
NO
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
1500 x 600 mm
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
16GB
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
YES
-
Temperature Sensor
NO
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
NO
-
Pixel Sensor
NO
-
Proximity Sensor
NO
-
Current Sensor
NO
-
BLU Sensor
NO
-
Humidity Sensor
NO
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
NO
-
Power Indicator
YES
-
Local Key Operation
YES
-
FAN (Built-in)
NO
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
Non-webOS
-
Local Contents Scheduling
NO
-
Group Manager
NO
-
USB Plug & Play
NO
-
Fail over
NO
-
Booting Logo Image
NO
-
No Signal Image
NO
-
RS232C Sync
NO
-
Local Network Sync
NO
-
Backlight Sync
NO
-
PIP
NO
-
PBP
NO
-
Screen Share
NO
-
Video Tag
NO
-
Play via URL
NO
-
Screen Rotation
NO
-
External Input Rotation
NO
-
Gapless Playback
NO
-
Tile Mode Setting
NO
-
Setting Data Cloning
NO
-
SNMP
NO
-
ISM Method
NO
-
Auto Set ID
NO
-
Status Mailing
NO
-
Control Manager
NO
-
Cisco Certification
NO
-
Crestron Connected
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
NO
-
PM mode
NO
-
Wake on LAN
NO
-
Network Ready
NO
-
Beacon
NO
-
HDMI-CEC
YES
-
SI Server Setting
NO
-
webRTC
NO
-
Pro:Idiom
NO
-
Brightness Compensation
NO
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
NO
-
Scan Inversion
NO
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
520W
-
Max.
600W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
1774 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 2047 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
N/A
-
DPM
N/A
-
Power off
0.5W
SOUND
-
Speaker (Built-in)
YES (10W x 2)
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
UL / CB
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE Class "A"
-
ERP / Energy Star
YES(NewErP) / NO
-
ePEAT(US only)
NO
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type compatible
NO
-
OPS Power Built-in
NO
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
NO
-
SuperSign Control+
NO
-
SuperSign WB
NO
-
SuperSign Cloud
NO
-
Promota
NO
-
Mobile CMS
NO
-
Connected Care
YES
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, polski
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
LG Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, Manual
-
Optional
NO
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
N/A
-
Tilt (Face up)
N/A
-
Tilt (Face down)
N/A
-
IP Rating
N/A
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
N/A
-
Power Protection
N/A
-
Direct Sunlight
N/A