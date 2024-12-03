UHD Large Screen Signage Display

About Cookies on This Site

A man is watching an advertisement on the big screen of a sports store.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

Slim Design

Although UM5J series is a large-sized display, the product still has a slim depth, a feature that allows easy installation by using less space. An immersive view is attainedwhile maintaining a sleek look.

The bezel size of UM5J is 17mm. And the depth of the UM5J 98" is 79.5mm, and 110" is 99mm.

High Resolution

With a resolution that is roughly 4 times higher than FHD, content has colour and details that are vivid and realistic. In addition the IPS panel provides wide viewing angles

This image illustratively compares FHD resolution and UHD resolution. This image indicates that the screen with UHD has 4 times higher resolution than FHD, so contents can be seen more vivid and colorful.

Built-in Speaker

Contents will be enriched with sound effects from built-in speakers, without the need for purchasing or installing external speakers.

One signage on the wall has a built-in speaker which renders rich audio.

*Internal Built-in Speaker Support (L/R max 10 W)
*All images are for illustrative purposes only.

High Brightness

With 500 cd/m² brightness and UHD picture quality, the UM5J series deliver content that can attract the attention of viewers and is suitable for retail, corporate solutions.

UM5J has a brightness of 500 nits, so it is clearly visible, even under strong light.

*All images are for illustrative purposes only.
*The image is illustrated to enhance feature understanding only.

Support HDMI CEC Command

This allows you to use the LG Remote Controller to control the basic functions of connected HDMI devices.

UM5J has a function called HDMI-CEC, so when HDMI is connected, other devices connected to the TV can be easily operated using an LG Remote Controller.

*The LG Media Player and LG Remote Controller may appear differently to the ones featured in the images

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    98

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1

  • Dynamic CR

    200,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    DCI 85%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 25%

  • Life time

    30,000Hrs (Typ.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    16/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

  • Transparency

    N/A

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    N/A

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2/1.4

  • DP In

    NO

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • RGB In

    NO

  • Audio In

    NO

  • RS232C In

    NO

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    NO

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (2ea)

  • HDMI Out

    NO

  • DP Out

    NO

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • Touch USB

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • RS232C Out

    NO

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    NO

  • IR Out

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/B/L/R: 17mm

  • Weight (Head)

    78Kg

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    N/A

  • Packed Weight

    105Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    2198 x 1253 x 79.5mm

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    N/A

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    2440 x 1468 x 275mm

  • Handle

    NO

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    800 x 400 or 800 x 800 mm

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    YES

  • Temperature Sensor

    NO

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    NO

  • Pixel Sensor

    NO

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    NO

  • BLU Sensor

    NO

  • Humidity Sensor

    NO

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    NO

  • Power Indicator

    YES

  • Local Key Operation

    YES

  • FAN (Built-in)

    NO

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    Non-webOS

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    NO

  • Group Manager

    NO

  • USB Plug & Play

    NO

  • Fail over

    NO

  • Booting Logo Image

    NO

  • No Signal Image

    NO

  • RS232C Sync

    NO

  • Local Network Sync

    NO

  • Backlight Sync

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Screen Share

    NO

  • Video Tag

    NO

  • Play via URL

    NO

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • External Input Rotation

    NO

  • Gapless Playback

    NO

  • Tile Mode Setting

    NO

  • Setting Data Cloning

    NO

  • SNMP

    NO

  • ISM Method

    NO

  • Auto Set ID

    NO

  • Status Mailing

    NO

  • Control Manager

    NO

  • Cisco Certification

    NO

  • Crestron Connected

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    NO

  • PM mode

    NO

  • Wake on LAN

    NO

  • Network Ready

    NO

  • Beacon

    NO

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    NO

  • webRTC

    NO

  • Pro:Idiom

    NO

  • Brightness Compensation

    NO

  • W/B Setting by Grey scale

    NO

  • Scan Inversion

    NO

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    500W

  • Max.

    560W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    1706 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1911 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    N/A

  • DPM

    N/A

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    YES (10W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    UL / CB

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE Class "A"

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES(NewErP) / NO

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    NO

  • OPS Power Built-in

    NO

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    NO

  • SuperSign Control+

    NO

  • SuperSign WB

    NO

  • SuperSign Cloud

    NO

  • Promota

    NO

  • Mobile CMS

    NO

  • Connected Care

    YES

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, polski

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    LG Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, Manual

  • Optional

    NO

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    N/A

  • Smart Calibration

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face up)

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face down)

    N/A

  • IP Rating

    N/A

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    N/A

  • Power Protection

    N/A

  • Direct Sunlight

    N/A

Crestron_White_Paper.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

