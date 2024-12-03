We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 86" CreateBoard™ - Interactive Whiteboard with Writing Software and Built-in Front Speakers
LG 86" CreateBoard™ - Interactive Whiteboard with Writing Software and Built-in Front Speakers
Multi Touch Interactive Whiteboard
When the teacher marks it on the TR3DJ, it is displayed on the students' electronic device screens at the same time.
* 86 inch
* All images are for illustrative purposes only.
* All images are for illustrative purposes only.
* All images are for illustrative purposes only.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size (Inch)
86
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness
390nit (Typ., without Glass)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
-
Dynamic CR
NO
-
Color Gamut
NTSC 68%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178º x 178º
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07 Billion colors
-
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze 28%
-
Life time
30,000Hrs (Min.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
16/7
-
Portait / Landscape
NO / YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
YES (3ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
2.2/1.4
-
DP In
NO
-
DVI-D In
NO
-
RGB In
YES
-
Audio In
YES
-
RS232C In
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) In
YES (1ea)
-
IR In
NO
-
USB In
USB3.0 Type A (4ea), USB2.0 Type A (1ea), USB Type C (1ea)
-
HDMI Out
YES
-
DP Out
NO
-
Audio Out
YES
-
Touch USB
USB3.0 Type B (2ea)
-
External Speaker Out
NO
-
RS232C Out
NO
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
YES
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
T/R/L/B : 17.7/17.7/17.7/45.7mm
-
Weight (Head)
65.8Kg
-
Packed Weight
80.7Kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1957 × 1160 × 87.0mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
2110 × 1283 x 225mm
-
Handle
YES
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
800 x 600 mm
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
32GB
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
YES
-
Temperature Sensor
NO
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
YES
-
Power Indicator
YES
-
Local Key Operation
YES
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
Booting Logo Image
YES
-
PIP
NO
-
PBP
NO
-
Screen Share
YES
-
Setting Data Cloning
NO
-
Crestron Connected
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
PM mode
NO
-
Wake on LAN
YES
-
Network Ready
NO
-
HDMI-CEC
YES
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 90 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
320W
-
Max.
600W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
1092 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 2047 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Power off
0.5W
SOUND
-
Speaker (Built-in)
YES (16W x 2)
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE
-
ERP / Energy Star
YES / NO
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type compatible
YES (Slot)
-
OPS Power Built-in
YES
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Connected Care
YES
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, Simplified Chineses, Catalan, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian, Latvian, Thai
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Power Cord 3M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5M*1, HDMI Cable 3M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module
-
Optional
NO
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
YES
DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH
-
Available Object Size for Touch
Ø2 mm ↑
-
Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
10ms ↓
-
Accuracy (Typ.)
±1mm
-
Interface
USB3.0
-
Protection Glass Thickness
4mm (Anti-Glare)
-
Protection Glass Transmission
0.87
-
Operating System Support
Windows 7/8/10/XP/Linux/Mac/Android (Windows XP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)
-
Multi Touch Point
Max. 20 Points
DEDICATED FEATURE - CREATE BOARD
-
CPU
Quad core A73
-
GPU
Mail G52 Multicore 2
-
Memory(RAM)
4GB
-
Storage
32GB
-
Wi-Fi
802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax
-
LAN
Gigabit LAN
-
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 5.0
-
OS ver. (Android)
Android 9