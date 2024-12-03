About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 86" CreateBoard™ - Interactive Whiteboard with Writing Software and Built-in Front Speakers

Features

Gallery

Specs

Resource

Find a dealer

LG 86" CreateBoard™ - Interactive Whiteboard with Writing Software and Built-in Front Speakers

86TR3PJ-B

LG 86" CreateBoard™ - Interactive Whiteboard with Writing Software and Built-in Front Speakers

(0)
Front view with infill image

Multi Touch Interactive Whiteboard

When the teacher marks it on the TR3DJ, it is displayed on the students' electronic device screens at the same time.

* 86 inch
* All images are for illustrative purposes only.

Multi Touch

Multi Touch

The TR3PJ series can have up to 20 points of touch simultaneously. This function offers an interactive experience board touch experience and makes collaboration easier.
The user writes the words 'Dreams come true' with the electronic pen on the TR3DJ with 1mm gap between the screen and tempered glass.

Content Viewing

The 1mm gap between the screen and tempered glass assists with low parallax and offers a more responsive touch and writing experience.
A teacher and a child are solving crosswords puzzles on the display together, using the Stylus Pens.

Dual Pens & Colours

Two pens and colours can be used at the same time.
Same image is displayed on two separate screen, showing that the TR3DJ is capable of writing and annotate on all sources.

Input Content

The TR3PJ series enables information to be shared from a variety input sources and annotation of the content material on screen.
A teacher is having a class and the screen on the display is being shared to each students' laptop.

Air Class

Air Class supports connecting up to 30 students and offers interactive meetings for mobile devices on the same network, providing a variety of tools such as voting, answering, and sharing project texts. Air Class is easily accessible from the TR3PJ's main toolbar.
Built-in OPS Slot allows users to connect to an external desktop easily, which provides more expanded functions.

Built-in OPS Slot

The TR3PJ series supports Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) slots, allowing simple mounting of an OPS device to the back of the digital board. 
The screens of students' laptops and teacher's mobile are being shared to the display.

Screen Share Applications

Screen Share Application enables up to six shared screens in real-time. It also supports Windows, Android, IOS, ChromeOS and MAC mirroring on the same network.

* All images are for illustrative purposes only.

Three people are gathered in a conference room, having a virtual meeting with other people who are appearing on the screen.

Bluetooth Connectivity

TR3PJ supports Bluetooth wireless connections to various devices such as speakers, a mouse or a keyboard. This is great for building a hybrid environment so that online and offline meetings and classes can proceed smoothly.

* All images are for illustrative purposes only.

A woman searching for information using the web browser.

Web Browser

The TR3PJ series supports an embedded web browser, so you can search the web easily and quickly, without connecting to an external tablet or computer.
The Toolbar Function allows you to easily control various functions such as spotlight and air class.

Toolbar

Easily find the tools that you need on the toolbar. The annotation feature works on all file types, and you can highlight the section you wish to emphasise using the Spotlight function. It also features a countdown and stopwatch that can help you manage class time effectively.
USB is not being able to be connected to a display for security.

USB Block

USB Block Mode is a security measure that helps prevent data from being copied to unauthorised devices, which is essential for being used in spaces where security is critical.
The teacher is teaching the students in class and the students are listening to the sounds from the TR3DJ.

Audio Experience

The TR3PJ series has built-in speakers in both sides of the front bezel which deliver high-quality sound and creates a clear audio experience.
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    86

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    390nit (Typ., without Glass)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1

  • Dynamic CR

    NO

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 68%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 28%

  • Life time

    30,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    16/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    NO / YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2/1.4

  • DP In

    NO

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • RGB In

    YES

  • Audio In

    YES

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    NO

  • USB In

    USB3.0 Type A (4ea), USB2.0 Type A (1ea), USB Type C (1ea)

  • HDMI Out

    YES

  • DP Out

    NO

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • Touch USB

    USB3.0 Type B (2ea)

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • RS232C Out

    NO

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    YES

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 17.7/17.7/17.7/45.7mm

  • Weight (Head)

    65.8Kg

  • Packed Weight

    80.7Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1957 × 1160 × 87.0mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    2110 × 1283 x 225mm

  • Handle

    YES

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    800 x 600 mm

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    32GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    YES

  • Temperature Sensor

    NO

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    YES

  • Power Indicator

    YES

  • Local Key Operation

    YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • Booting Logo Image

    YES

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • Setting Data Cloning

    NO

  • Crestron Connected

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • PM mode

    NO

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • Network Ready

    NO

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 90 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    320W

  • Max.

    600W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    1092 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 2047 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    YES (16W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    YES (Slot)

  • OPS Power Built-in

    YES

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Connected Care

    YES

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, Simplified Chineses, Catalan, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian, Latvian, Thai

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Power Cord 3M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5M*1, HDMI Cable 3M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module

  • Optional

    NO

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    YES

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    Ø2 mm ↑

  • Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

    10ms ↓

  • Accuracy (Typ.)

    ±1mm

  • Interface

    USB3.0

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    4mm (Anti-Glare)

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    0.87

  • Operating System Support

    Windows 7/8/10/XP/Linux/Mac/Android (Windows XP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)

  • Multi Touch Point

    Max. 20 Points

DEDICATED FEATURE - CREATE BOARD

  • CPU

    Quad core A73

  • GPU

    Mail G52 Multicore 2

  • Memory(RAM)

    4GB

  • Storage

    32GB

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax

  • LAN

    Gigabit LAN

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 5.0

  • OS ver. (Android)

    Android 9

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 