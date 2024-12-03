About Cookies on This Site

All-in-One Display
for Effective Collaboration

Easy Video Call Setup1

Easy Video Call Setup

The all-in-one display includes a built in camera, microphone and speakers to conveniently set up online meetings and videoconferences.

Effective Collaboration with Touch and Drawing

Equipped with In-Cell touch technology the One:Quick Flex uses a dedicated pen to take notes and draw on the screen.
-

-

Easy Transport with a Movable Stand1

Easy Transport with a Movable Stand

The One:Quick Flex can be used anywhere indoors where it can be moved by wheels. From a private office to public lounge, it can perform a variety of roles from video conferencing to design demonstrations.

Screen Rotation1

Screen Rotation

The One:Quick Flex supports screen rotation when using the dedicated stand to view the content vertically or horizontally according to the content ratio.

Adjustable Height1

Adjustable Height

The height of the stand can be adjusted to meet the posture or height of the user. (up to 9.5 cm)

Intuitive UX and Excellent Expandability1

Intuitive UX and Excellent Expandability

The touch-based UX of One:Quick Flex is designed to be similar to the mobile touch UX, making it easy to use. Also, the operating system based on Windows makes it easy to install and run programs.

Voice Recognition1

Voice Recognition

The user can also perform key functions through voice commands without the need to touch the screen.

A Sleek Design that Blends
with the Space

LG One Quick Flex
A 43-inch 4K UHD touchscreen designed with a movable stand to accommodate diverse usage scenarios.
0074-Doctor's-Office
Doctor's Office
Perform simple consultations or medical examinations remotely without meeting with the patient.
Telemedicine
Telemedicine
Conveniently consult with your doctor at home regardless of time and space constraints.
GPC0074-Collaborative-Workspace-940
Collaborative Workspace
Employees can freely describe their creative ideas with drawing and writing.
GPC0074-GPC0074-Design-Office
Design Office
Have meetings and demonstrations with clients and contract in one place.
Wards-in-a-Hospital-Nursing-Home
Wards in a Hospital & Nursing Home
Re-connect with your family and relatives as if you were there.
Video-call
Video Call
Easy and vivid video calling with family members and friends you miss.
Working-from-Home
Working from Home
Efficiently and easily handle office work and video conferences at home.
GPC0074-Kindergarden
Kindergarten
An interactive educational tool for the child,
with which their drawings and writings from during class can be saved as image files.
Distance-Learning
Distance Learning
Participate in online education in real-time and take notes on lesson material.
All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    43

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Edge

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    350nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,000:1

  • Dynamic CR

    NO

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Response Time

    9ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 12%

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    YES (2ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2/1.4

  • DP In

    YES (USB Type C)

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • RGB In

    NO

  • Audio In

    NO

  • RS232C In

    NO

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    NO

  • USB In

    USB3.1 Type A (2ea), USB Type C (1ea)

  • HDMI Out

    NO

  • DP Out

    YES (USB Type C)

  • Audio Out

    NO

  • Touch USB

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • RS232C Out

    NO

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    NO

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 13.9/13.9/13.9/16.5mm

  • Weight (Head)

    12.7Kg

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    15.4Kg (Head + Stand) 29.3Kg (Head + Floor Stand)

  • Packed Weight

    15.1Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    973.2 x 605.8 x 49.4mm

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    Floor stand : 973.2 x 1198.1 x 610.0mm (Landscape) Floor stand : 662.0 x 1360.9 x 610.0mm (Portrait) Desktop stand : 973.2 x 641.2 x 242.3mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1056 x 690 x 152mm (without Stand)

  • Handle

    NO

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    200 x 200 mm

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    YES

  • Pixel Sensor

    NO

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    NO

  • BLU Sensor

    NO

  • Humidity Sensor

    NO

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    NO

  • Power Indicator

    NO

  • Local Key Operation

    YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    75W

  • Max.

    190W

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    30±10% (for HDMI1/2)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    YES (10W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / NO

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    NO

  • OPS Power Built-in

    NO

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Connected Care

    NO

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    HDMI Cable, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Touch Pen, Pen tip, Manual, Regulation Book, Warranty Card, IG

  • Optional

    1 pole Desktop Stand(ST-43HT), Floor Stand(ST-43HF)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    N/A

  • Smart Calibration

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face up)

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face down)

    N/A

  • IP Rating

    N/A

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    N/A

  • Power Protection

    N/A

  • Direct Sunlight

    N/A

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    Ø8 mm

  • Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

    35ms ↓

  • Accuracy (Typ.)

    3.5mm

  • Interface

    USB1.1

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    N/A

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    N/A

  • Operating System Support

    Windows 10 or higher

  • Multi Touch Point

    Max. 10 Points

DEDICATED FEATURE - ONE:QUICK

  • CPU

    AMD Ryzen R1505G

  • Memory(RAM)

    8GB

  • Storage

    128GB

  • OS ver.

    Windows 10 IOT Enterprise (Basic)

  • Graphic

    AMD Radeon Vega

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11ac

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 5.0

  • Launcher Bar

    YES

  • Home Dashboard

    YES

  • SplitView_Full / Half

    YES

  • SplitView_Customized Template

    NO

  • Cloning

    NO

  • Screen Capture

    YES

  • Meeting(Voice) Record

    YES

  • File Sharing

    YES

  • Compatibility One:Quick Share

    YES

  • One:Quick Remote Meeting

    YES

  • Reader Mode (Bluelight)

    YES

  • Built-in Apps

    Chrome, Skype (Preloaded) Netflix, MS Whiteboard (Download link)

  • Camera_Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Camera_Field of View (FoV)

    88°

  • Camera_Zoom (ePTZ)

    N/A

  • Camera_Video Framing

    N/A

  • MIC_Array

    2ea

  • MIC_Beamforming

    N/A

  • MIC_Pickup Range

    3m

  • Warranty

    3 Years (Panel) 1 Year (PC Board)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

