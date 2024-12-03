We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55" 4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Direct
4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric
A TV on the hotel table shows a vivid and bright screen.
* 55 inch
* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.
Pro:Centric Cloud*
The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.
* Annual payment is required for the license per unit.
Easy Access to Netflix Application with Pro:Centric Direct
The hotel content including Netflix App is shown on TV inside the hotel room.
* webOS 5.0 only * PMS required * Available with Pro:Centric Cloud
Pro:Centric Direct*
The man is managing the contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through a server.
* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.
* A one-off payment is required for the license per unit.
Conformal Coating
The UR series has Conformal Coating on the major circuit board (power board) to protect TVs even in a salty or humid environment.
* Images are illustrated to enhance feature understanding.
* SoftAP should be set in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
* Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.
* Support devices for Bluetooth Sound Sync: Android (above v4.4 KitKat) / iOS based mobile devic
All Spec
INFO
-
Category
Pro:Centric Smart
DESIGN
-
Tool Name
UP8000
-
Stand Type
Swivel / Others : Fixed
-
Front Colour
Ashed Brown
VIDEO
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
YES
-
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
YES
AUDIO (SOUND)
-
AI Sound
YES
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
20W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
YES (Ready, MMR Required)
-
LG Sound Sync
YES
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
55
-
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
400 nit
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
SECAM / PAL
-
Teletext (Auto Teletext)
YES
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
-
Pro:Centric Smart
YES
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
YES
-
Pro:Centric Cloud
YES
-
Pro:Centric Direct
YES
-
Pro:Centric V
YES
-
Pro:Centric Server
YES
-
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
YES
-
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
YES
-
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
YES
SMART FUNCTION
-
webOS version
webOS 5.0
-
Web Browser
YES
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
YES (Ready)
-
Mood Display
YES
-
Gallery Mode
YES
-
Wi-Fi
YES
-
Bluetooth
YES
-
Soft AP
YES
-
Screen Share
YES
-
DIAL
YES
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
YES
-
HDMI-ARC
YES (HDMI2)
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
YES
-
IoT
YES
HOSPITALITY FEATURE
-
EzManager
YES
-
USB Cloning
YES
-
Wake on RF
YES
-
WOL
YES
-
SNMP
YES
-
Diagnostics
YES (IP Remote)
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
YES (1.4)
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
YES (1.4)
-
IR Out
YES (RS-232C, HDMI)
-
Multi IR Code
YES
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
YES
-
Welcome Video
YES
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
YES
-
Insert Image
YES
-
One Channel Map
YES
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
YES (Ext. Speaker Out)
-
Instant ON
YES
-
V-Lan Tag
YES
-
Port Block
YES
-
Lock mode
YES (Limited)
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
YES
-
External Power Out
YES
-
Conformal Coating
YES
-
Energy Saving mode
YES
VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)
-
Healthcare Headphone Mode
YES
VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)
-
RTC (Real Time Clock)
YES
-
NTP sync timer
YES
-
BEACON
YES
-
Video Tag
YES (2 Video)
MECHANICAL
-
VESA Compatible
300 x 300 mm
-
Kensington Lock
YES
-
Credenza/Security Screw Hole
YES (Need Stand)
-
Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)
YES (Need Stand)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
1360 x 810 x 162 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
1235 x 715 x 57.5 mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9 mm
-
Weight in Shipping
18.8 kg
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
6.9/6.9/6.9/18.4 mm
-
Weight without Stand
14 kg
POWER SPEC.
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption(Max)
160W
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
135W
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
STANDARD
-
Safety
CB
-
EMC
CE
ACCESSORIES
-
Remote type
S-Con / MMR (Option)
-
Power Cable
YES (1.5M / Angle Type)
CONNECTIVITIES
-
HDMI In
YES (3ea)
-
USB (Ver.)
YES (2ea / 2.0)
-
RF In
YES (2ea)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
YES
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
YES
-
Headphone Out
YES
-
CI Slot
YES (CI+ 1.4)
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
2 (Ethernet, Aux)
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
YES (Phone jack)