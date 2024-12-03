About Cookies on This Site

55" 4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Direct

55UR765H0VC

55" 4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Direct

Front view with infill image

4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric

A TV on the hotel table shows a vivid and bright screen.

* 55 inch
* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

Pro:Centric Cloud*

Pro:Centric Cloud supports the enterprise's Content Management System and offers a variety of design templates to help improve data collection and analysis.

The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.

* Annual payment is required for the license per unit.

Easy Access to Netflix Application with Pro:Centric Direct

Pro:Centric Direct, the easy and simple management solution for hotel content creates a memorable experience for your clients. Especially, the Netflix App can be activated by anyone with Pro:Centric Direct. Netflix membership required.

The hotel content including Netflix App is shown on TV inside the hotel room.

* webOS 5.0 only * PMS required * Available with Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Direct*

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers editing tools to enable service and IP network-based remote management. The Pro:Centric Direct solution lets users edit their interface and manage in room TVs.

The man is managing the contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through a server.

* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.
* A one-off payment is required for the license per unit.

Conformal Coating

TVs in hotels or resorts can be exposed to environmental factors such as salt, dust and humidity. The conformal coating on the circuit board can help reduce the risks associated with this exposure.

The UR series has Conformal Coating on the major circuit board (power board) to protect TVs even in a salty or humid environment.

* Images are illustrated to enhance feature understanding.

Slim Bezel

The TV has a slim bezel on 3 sides for sophisticated appearance.
The TV is featuring SoftAP, which is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature, to other TVs.

SoftAP

Software-enabled Access Point (SoftAP) is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature that uses the TV as a wireless hotspot, enabling guests to connect their own devices to the SoftAP. It supports Bridge Mode, allowing administrators to manage in-room SoftAP information such as signal level and SoftAP passwords.

* SoftAP should be set in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
* Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.

A person is controlling the TV settings with Hotel Mode.

Innovative Software

Explore the latest LG Smart TV features using webOS™ 5.0. Mood Display & Gallery Mode lets guests utilise the TV as a customised clock or a piece of artwork personalised to suit the mood of their stay.

A person is controlling the TV settings with Hotel Mode.

Hotel Mode (Public Display Mode)

From channel selection to volume level, you can control the TV settings in business areas. Public Display Mode also enables you to restore default settings, as required, on the TVs.
The USB with a copy of another TV's setting is helping to set up a new TV.

USB Cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation. Instead of setting up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB for one display and can be sent to the other displays through a USB plug-in.
Listening to the music through TV speakers by connecting it with a cellphone through Bluetooth.

Bluetooth®

Sound Sync

Bluetooth Sound Sync enables users to listen to music on a mobile device through TV speakers via Bluetooth connection.

* Support devices for Bluetooth Sound Sync: Android (above v4.4 KitKat) / iOS based mobile devic

      INFO

      • Category

        Pro:Centric Smart

      DESIGN

      • Tool Name

        UP8000

      • Stand Type

        Swivel / Others : Fixed

      • Front Colour

        Ashed Brown

      VIDEO

      • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

        YES

      • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

        YES

      AUDIO (SOUND)

      • AI Sound

        YES

      • Speaker (Audio Output)

        20W

      • AI Acoustic Tuning

        YES (Ready, MMR Required)

      • LG Sound Sync

        YES

      DISPLAY

      • Size (Inch)

        55

      • Resolution

        4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

      • Brightness (Typ.)

        400 nit

      BROADCASTING SYSTEM

      • Digital

        DVB-T2/C/S2

      • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

        SECAM / PAL

      • Teletext (Auto Teletext)

        YES

      HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

      • Pro:Centric Smart

        YES

      • webRTC (Real Time Communication)

        YES

      • Pro:Centric Cloud

        YES

      • Pro:Centric Direct

        YES

      • Pro:Centric V

        YES

      • Pro:Centric Server

        YES

      • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

        YES

      • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

        YES

      • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

        YES

      SMART FUNCTION

      • webOS version

        webOS 5.0

      • Web Browser

        YES

      • Magic Remote Compatibility

        YES (Ready)

      • Mood Display

        YES

      • Gallery Mode

        YES

      • Wi-Fi

        YES

      • Bluetooth

        YES

      • Soft AP

        YES

      • Screen Share

        YES

      • DIAL

        YES

      • Bluetooth Audio Playback

        YES

      • HDMI-ARC

        YES (HDMI2)

      • Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

        YES

      • IoT

        YES

      HOSPITALITY FEATURE

      • EzManager

        YES

      • USB Cloning

        YES

      • Wake on RF

        YES

      • WOL

        YES

      • SNMP

        YES

      • Diagnostics

        YES (IP Remote)

      • HTNG-CEC (Version)

        YES (1.4)

      • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

        YES (1.4)

      • IR Out

        YES (RS-232C, HDMI)

      • Multi IR Code

        YES

      • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

        YES

      • Welcome Video

        YES

      • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

        YES

      • Insert Image

        YES

      • One Channel Map

        YES

      • External Speaker Out / Line Out

        YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

      • Instant ON

        YES

      • V-Lan Tag

        YES

      • Port Block

        YES

      • Lock mode

        YES (Limited)

      • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

        YES

      • External Power Out

        YES

      • Conformal Coating

        YES

      • Energy Saving mode

        YES

      VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

      • Healthcare Headphone Mode

        YES

      VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

      • RTC (Real Time Clock)

        YES

      • NTP sync timer

        YES

      • BEACON

        YES

      • Video Tag

        YES (2 Video)

      MECHANICAL

      • VESA Compatible

        300 x 300 mm

      • Kensington Lock

        YES

      • Credenza/Security Screw Hole

        YES (Need Stand)

      • Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)

        YES (Need Stand)

      DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

      • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

        1360 x 810 x 162 mm

      • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

        1235 x 715 x 57.5 mm

      • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

        12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9 mm

      • Weight in Shipping

        18.8 kg

      • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

        6.9/6.9/6.9/18.4 mm

      • Weight without Stand

        14 kg

      POWER SPEC.

      • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

        AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

      • Power Consumption(Max)

        160W

      • Power Consumption(Typ)

        135W

      • Standby Power Consumption

        Under 0.5W

      STANDARD

      • Safety

        CB

      • EMC

        CE

      ACCESSORIES

      • Remote type

        S-Con / MMR (Option)

      • Power Cable

        YES (1.5M / Angle Type)

      CONNECTIVITIES

      • HDMI In

        YES (3ea)

      • USB (Ver.)

        YES (2ea / 2.0)

      • RF In

        YES (2ea)

      • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

        YES

      • External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

        YES

      • Headphone Out

        YES

      • CI Slot

        YES (CI+ 1.4)

      • RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

        2 (Ethernet, Aux)

      • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

        YES (Phone jack)

      To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

