lg-electronics-australia-grows-air-conditioning-team

SYDNEY, 21 NOVEMBER 2024 – LG Electronics Australia (LG) has announced the appointment of Virender Rana as Head of Business Air Solutions. The new appointment comes as LG continues to invest in the HVAC market in Australia, with the delivery of products that improve the daily lives of Australians, in line with the company’s ‘Life’s Good’ promise.

Virender re-joins the company after 19 years in varying global and local roles with LG Electronics, spanning Korea, Singapore, and Australia. Aligned with the company’s Future Vision 2030 plan to transform into a Smart Life Solution Company and accelerate B2B growth, Virender brings a strong strategic vision to bolster the LG Air Conditioning business within the Australian HVAC market.

With 23 years of professional experience in B2B domain HVAC solution selling and project management, Virender has returned to LG following a two-year stint as Managing Director and Project Director at Condair Group AG. Virender’s vision is to significantly increase revenue in the next three years by developing strong sales and service infrastructure and expanding the business into heating and applied verticals.

Commenting on his new role, Virender said:

“I’m thrilled to return to the company at such an exciting time for LG Australia’s Air Conditioning business, as we expand our HVAC solutions in line with our vision to become a Smart Life Solution Company.

The HVAC market in Australia is transforming quickly due to climate shifts, accelerated urban growth and a strong focus on sustainability. Leading the AC business unit through this period of growth and transformation is a unique opportunity, and I look forward to building strong relationships with our customers as we address these evolving challenges together.”

In addition to the Head of Business Air Solutions appointment, LG Australia is also investing in the HVAC workforce with a view to grow the team across sales, marketing and product management by 45 per cent, and support the company’s aspiration to become the top HVAC brand in the industry and all divisions.

Commenting on Virender's appointment and the company’s vision of HVAC growth, Mr. Dan Lim, Managing Director at LG Electronics Australia said:

“We are very excited to have Virender back and appointed as the Head of Business Air Solutions of our Air Conditioning business. As LG focuses on accelerating our B2B growth, HVAC is a key area for us. By investing in our HVAC workforce, we aim to position LG not only as a leading brand in the market but also one that truly lives up to our ’Life’s Good’ promise, delivering products that enrich the everyday lives of Australians.

With an expanded team, I’m looking forward to seeing the collaborative work that will drive LG’s transformative journey and bring innovative solutions to the Australian market.”