LG launches MULTI V WATER 5 air solution

Latest addition to the Multi V Water range delivers reliability and flexibility with innovative design.



SYDNEY, 24 March 2023 – LG Electronics Australia has announced the local availability of its latest Multi V Water 5 (ARWM), delivering convenience and flexibility for a variety of Australian businesses.



Designed with commercial spaces in mind, the Multi V Water 5 offers efficient operation and convenient installation. Featuring powerful cooling and heating within a compact design, the new LG Multi V Water 5 offers various configurations to suit a range of commercial buildings and create the optimum comfort for work environments.



Among the key heating and cooling features include Geothermal Applications, which use underground heat sources such as soil, ground water, lakes, and rivers to produce renewable energy for its cooling and heating systems. This results in delivering enhanced temperature control that is less affected by external conditions.



“At LG, we are passionate about providing Australian businesses with innovative heating and cooling technology that deliver flexibility and customised solutions to support their ever-changing needs,” said Andrew Barron, Sales Director, Air Solution at LG Electronics Australia.



“Our new Multi V Water 5 is a reliable commercial air solution for a variety of buildings and spaces, providing businesses with optimal comfort for all work environments. Built with durable, underground HDPE piping and the next generation of LG compressor, the Multi V Water 5 reduces costs associated with unnecessary repairs and improves energy efficiency, while LG Dual Sensing technology delivers innovative temperature control to create a consistently comfortable environment in shared commercial spaces.”