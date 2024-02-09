About Cookies on This Site

LG LAUNCHES MULTI V WATER 5 AIR SOLUTION1

LG launches new ducted 1:1 HVAC system

09/02/2024

Sydney, Australia

The latest line up of ducted air conditioners delivers high performance and provides convenient control for optimal comfort.

 

SYDNEY, 2 SEPTEMBER 2024 – LG Electronics Australia (LG) has announced the local availability of the latest ducted air conditioners, which are designed to deliver high performance and provide easy installation and convenient control for the Australian market.

 

The new ducted 1:1 system is equipped with the latest technologies focused on high durability while offering various configurations from low to high static ducted units to suit a range of commercial and residential buildings.

 

Jay Park, Technical Marketing Manager and Air Solution Product Specialist at LG Electronics Australia says, “At LG, we are committed to supporting and equipping Australians with the latest heating and cooling technologies that deliver solutions to their ever-changing needs in both commercial and residential settings.

 

As inflation drives up costs for Australian businesses and homeowners, durability and cost-efficiency have never been more important. The latest LG ducted air conditioners help to meet these needs with innovative features such as the R1 Compressor™, synchro function, twin rotary inverter technology, which help to minimise the risk of costly repairs .”

new ducted system

Innovative technology delivers durability

The new ducted 1:1 system up to 8.5kw is fitted with a Twin Rotary Inverter Compressor which is equipped with surface coating. The surface coating is highly resistant to abrasion, allowing a smooth operation and a more durable concentric motor. In hand with the refrigerant cycle optimisation, the Twin Rotary Inverter Compressor also helps to minimise the frequency of repairs by reducing oil discharge and lengthening the optimisation of the unit.

 

Ducted air conditioners up to 15kw also include the Corrosion Resistance Black Fin which enhances the durability. The Black Fin protects the unit from various corrosive external conditions such as salt contamination and air pollution, and features a hydrophilic film that minimises moisture build-up. The Black Fin is also made with a complex resin that helps to provide strong protection from corrosion. By helping to reduce the wear and tear, the latest air conditioners from LG have a longer lifespan, helping to lower maintenance costs for Australian businesses.

 

Further, the ducted 1:1 systems from 9.5 to 15kw feature a R1 CompressorTM. The R1 CompressorTM includes the LG patented design of the Hybrid Scroll shape which, unlike previous equivalent models, can reduce noise up to 4dB, weighing up to 20 per cent less than other designs, and improving performance by 150Hz1. The ducted 1:1 system is not only highly durable but also impressively quiet, making it the optimal choice for frequently shared environments such as offices, hotels, residential houses and apartments.

 

Easy control and installation

Installation of the ducted units is easier with indoor units designed with a splittable structure. Lighter than previous LG models, the new splittable ducted units can be installed with less people, thus saving time and costs. For the 1:1 ducted system, long pipe installation, marked by a maximum pipe length of 85m and an elevation of up to 30m, provides easy installation and flexibility. This caters for the increasing demand for high density living developments across Australia, as housing needs continue to evolve.

 

For added convenience, customers can purchase an optional WiFi modem (PWFMDD200) which is equipped with LG ThinQ® technology, allowing users to control the air conditioners anytime and anywhere via a compatible smartphone,2 and use a variety of functions including on and off, setting temperatures, fan speeds, and air purification mode.3

 

For installers and for maintenance purposes, the new ducted 1:1 system is equipped with the LGMV (Monitoring View) accessible via the Mobile LGMV app after purchasing an optional WiFi modem (LGMV).  The Mobile LGMV app provides cycle information, diagnosis, and smart management advice at the users’ fingertips. The LG Black Box function on the LGMV app further enhances this process by recording operational data by up to three minutes before failure, allowing engineers to inspect and monitor units with ease.

 

To find out more about LG Electronics Business Solutions HVAC solutions, please visit: https://www.lg.com/au/business/air-solution/single-split-air-solution/single-split-concealed-duct/

 

 

