havac-table-d

LG launches new single split system residential and commercial HVAC solutions

09/21/2023

Sydney, September 2023 – LG Electronics Australia has announced the local availability of its latest range of 1:1 ducted system and ceiling mounted cassette system designed for residential dwellings and commercial buildings. The range has been designed to deliver convenient and reliable heating and cooling solutions with the latest technology and user-centric features.

Accommodating a range of user preferences, the new LG Single Split System solutions offer an unobtrusive ducted option for spaces that prefer a streamlined look and a space efficient ceiling mounted cassette option that offers four-way airflow.

Equipped with the latest technologies that deliver reliable air distribution, the company’s latest Single Split System solutions feature a R1 CompressorTM with a patented1 hybrid scroll shape and Twin Rotary Inverter Compressor. The R1 CompressorTM works to reduce up to 4dB of noise and vibration, helping to minimise disruptions in both residential and commercial environments.

“Our latest HVAC solutions demonstrate our commitment to delivering Australians durable and reliable heating and cooling. Available in two smart designs, the new Single Split System caters to the different design needs of modern buildings and dwellings,” said Andrew Barron, Sales Director, Air Solution at LG Electronics Australia.

Durability & User-centric convenience

Suitable for commercial and residential spaces, the latest LG Single Split System air solutions include a corrosion resistant black fin on the outdoor unit has been designed to extend the product lifespan by reducing the likelihood of costly repairs.

Designed to offer greater durability, the fin is made from aluminium and a hydrophilic film feature. Developed to promote the flow of water droplet build-up and reduce corrosion, the black fins remove excessive moisture build up which helps to extend the lifespan of the unit and reduce long-term maintenance costs.

For convenience, all new LG Single Split System models are compatible with the LG ThinQ® app2, which allows users to access insights about the air conditioner anytime and anywhere via the mobile app on a smart device (with Internet connectivity). In addition, users can remotely turn the unit on and off, select various modes, and set temperatures and fan speeds. Offering greater flexibility for residents and building managers to adjust the temperature and receive useful information, this smart feature informs energy saving decisions, air quality and troubleshooting. When repairs are necessary, users can download the Mobile LG Monitoring View app which allows engineers to inspect and monitor the unit to take required action without delay.

When it comes to installation, the in-built drain pump and short depth of the low-static & mid-static pressure models work together to offer greater flexibility for narrow spaces or limited ceiling space helping to meet the challenges of newer commercial and medium density apartment dwellings. Meanwhile, achieving a maximum length of 85 metres in total pipe length and an elevation length up to 30 metres, the latest models also accommodate for larger, taller buildings.

Ceiling concealed duct - innovative heating and cooling for various environments

Ideal for residential and commercial spaces where design is at the forefront, the LG Single Split System Ceiling Concealed Duct offers a range of features to deliver reliable cooling and heating solutions in multiple rooms throughout the building.

Responding to customer demand for improved air quality, the UVnanoTM filter box is an optional accessory for the mid static UMN models, supporting a safer indoor environment with its three-step filtration system. By trapping and removing various harmful substances such as fine dust, bacteria and viruses in the form of droplets, the sterilising LG UVnanoTM ultraviolet light reduces viruses and bacteria up to 99.99 per cent.3

The optional controller accessory for ducted models goes beyond traditional temperature sensing, featuring the Dual Sensing Control to provide optimal air and comfort during both wet and dry summer conditions. The system senses high or low humidity levels and adjusts its operating ratio to reduce or increase humidity, creating a more comfortable indoor environment.

The optional controller accessory also comes equipped with the Auto E.S.P. (External Static Pressure) Setting. This allows users to easily adjust and control the air volume by remote control to create a more comfortable environment when heating and cooling the space. Using two thermistors control, the solution compares the air temperature in the ceiling and the floor to automatically select the optimum temperature for users.

The LG Single Split System Ceiling Concealed Duct models are available in high, mid and low static varieties. The LG high and mid static ducted unit is also equipped with Auto External Static Pressure and Zone Control (on/off) to control airflow in each zone, ideal for environments where different temperatures are required.

Ceiling mounted cassette – smart design to optimise heating and cooling

The LG Single Split System Ceiling Mounted Cassette offers efficient operation for heating and cooling, and convenient installation in a range of spaces.

Packaged in a stylish, compact design, the new four-way cassette panel features a Unibody shape designed to match with many ceilings and building types to help save space and reduce installation costs. Available in Dual Vane White, the cassette unit has been cleverly designed to blend in with most interior ceiling spaces, especially restaurants and office spaces.

Equipped with detachable corners, the unit has been thoughtfully designed to be adjustable during installation, allowing for leakage checks. Featuring a wide inlet design, 3D Turbo fan, and an integrated heat exchanger, the unit can heat or cool a room faster by decreasing air resistance and increasing cooling and heating efficiency.

The LG Single Split System Ceiling Mounted Cassette is embedded with the Dual Sensing Control to adjust humidity levels as needed and save on energy depending on dry or wet summer conditions. The LG Single Split System Ceiling Mounted Cassette also features a range of optional accessories using innovative LG technologies including:

• Human Detection Sensor automatically turns the system off after a selected time when users are not in the room, helping to minimise power consumption.

• Floor Detection Sensor detects temperature from ceiling to floor to give variable options for temperature sensing.

• Air purification function with additional air purification kit on ceiling mounted units uses a 5-step air cleaning process to remove dust particles up to PM1.0, odour and germs to ensure a clean and fresh environment.

Whether residential or commercial, the latest line up of LG single split ducted and ceiling mounted cassette system air conditioners provide flexible installation, innovative technologies and clever features that accommodate many spaces.

To find out more about LG Electronics Business Solutions HVAC solutions, please click here

 

Notes to editor:

1 Patent registration number (S.Korea : 10-1059880, USA : RE46106).

2 LG ThinQ® app available on Android or iOS smartphones. Compatible smartphone with Android 4.1.2 (Jellybean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app.

3 Based on TÜV Rheinland test conducted according to LG test method in compliance with ISO 20743, removing 99.99 of percent of Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermidis, and Klebsiella pneumoniae after being exposed to UV LED lights for 4 hours (Tested Models: PBM13M3UA0, PBM13M2UA0, PBM13M1UA0).

Media contacts:

For further information, please contact HKAus@lg-one.com or the contact listed below.

Roisin Nagle
LG-One Australia
roisin.nagle@lg-one.com
0434 352 996

About LG Electronics business solutions company

The LG Business Solutions Company is a trusted partner offering innovative products and solutions for diverse industries worldwide. With a portfolio of unique offerings ranging from industry-leading OLED and LED signage, LG is a respected name among customers around the world. LG’s IT solutions include business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices, medical displays and commercial robots, all designed to maximize work efficiency and return strong value to customers. For more on LG’s Business Solutions, visit www.LG.com/b2b.

About LG Electronics, inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 63 billion in 2021. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

