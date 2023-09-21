LG launches new single split system residential and commercial HVAC solutions

Suitable for commercial and residential spaces, the latest LG Single Split System air solutions include a corrosion resistant black fin on the outdoor unit has been designed to extend the product lifespan by reducing the likelihood of costly repairs.



Designed to offer greater durability, the fin is made from aluminium and a hydrophilic film feature. Developed to promote the flow of water droplet build-up and reduce corrosion, the black fins remove excessive moisture build up which helps to extend the lifespan of the unit and reduce long-term maintenance costs.



For convenience, all new LG Single Split System models are compatible with the LG ThinQ® app2, which allows users to access insights about the air conditioner anytime and anywhere via the mobile app on a smart device (with Internet connectivity). In addition, users can remotely turn the unit on and off, select various modes, and set temperatures and fan speeds. Offering greater flexibility for residents and building managers to adjust the temperature and receive useful information, this smart feature informs energy saving decisions, air quality and troubleshooting. When repairs are necessary, users can download the Mobile LG Monitoring View app which allows engineers to inspect and monitor the unit to take required action without delay.



When it comes to installation, the in-built drain pump and short depth of the low-static & mid-static pressure models work together to offer greater flexibility for narrow spaces or limited ceiling space helping to meet the challenges of newer commercial and medium density apartment dwellings. Meanwhile, achieving a maximum length of 85 metres in total pipe length and an elevation length up to 30 metres, the latest models also accommodate for larger, taller buildings.