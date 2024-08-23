Smarter Solutions for Smarter HVAC Technicians: LGMV

The Future of LG Smart HVAC Solutions

Our engineers are working on a completely wireless solution for LGMV that will allow technicians to access data from the outdoor unit from their mobile device without the need to move to where the outdoor unit is located. This completely wireless solution will not only save time but also allow HVAC technicians’ rapid access to the data and controls they need to keep HVAC systems running at optimal operations no matter where they are.



We are also working to make operations better for our systems developers. There are currently 3 separate versions for LG MV for PC, Android, and iOS. We are evaluating the development of a cross-platform LGMV that will allow our developers to add functions or make modifications to LGMV through a single channel without having to make alterations to all 3 platforms. Cross-platform LGMV will allow our developers more time to concentrate on improving LGMV and create a system that will make system management and maintenance even more convenient for our customers.





The LGMV solution gives you real-time mobile access to all the data you need for managing an efficient and long-lasting HVAC system. The mobile system maintenance and troubleshooting application gives you instant access to information from each of the sensors in the LG Multi V 5 and LG DFS (Duct-Free Split) air conditioner systems and offer convenience as well as confidence in ensuring your customers’ HVAC systems are running at peak performance. Let LG help you work smarter!