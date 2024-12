You may be familiar with heat pumps, but do you know how they work and the benefits they provide? Heat pumps are rapidly becoming the preferred solution for energy efficient heating, cooling, and hot water supply. However, there are still barriers to the widespread adoption of these innovative systems. Understanding the technology of heat pumps and how they can impact our daily lives and the environment is essential for both end users and installers.



If you’re interested in gaining a thorough understanding of heat pumps, you’ve come to the right place.