About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Hospitality & Healthcare

LG Digital Signage can be used to provide information and advertising on vertical screens in hospitality and healthcare industry. Find out more about it below.

ID_04_Hospitality&Healthcare_Hero_1461287920664

Hospitality & Healthcare

LG TV for the hospitality and healthcare sectors, provides an outstanding management solution called Pro:Centric. Pro:Centric drives success for your business allowing you to provide a higher service level for your guests.

Hospitality & Healthcare Download Brochure
Overview Application Scenes Key Feature LG Solution Resource SuperSign™ Download

Overview

In hotels, TVs play a crucial role to deliver rooms' first impression to guest stepping into their rooms. Hotel managers make endeavour to provide their guests with enjoyable and informative content services during their stay. With LG Pro:Centric Hotel TV and Signage Solutions, hotel managers can create customized contents in a simple and easier way.

Application Scenes - Hospitality (Hotel)

1. Guest room

Installed inside guest rooms for entertainment of guests.

2. Hotel Bar

Installed in bar for enjoyable TV entertainment and commercial message.

3. Hotel Lobby

Installed in reception desk or concierge at lobby for hotel information.

4. Executive Lounge

Ultra large Display that gives you Ultra HD resolution and add a warm and luxury atmosphere to an upscale lounge.

1. Pro:Centric

webOS Commercial TV

LG Pro:Centric SMART offers webOS Commercial TV user interface and customizable tools that our partners can optimize their Hotel TVs with IP-based programs to provide premium hotel services.

Soft AP

Soft AP means software enabled Access Point. This “virtual” Wi-Fi feature executes by software working on the device to create a wireless hotspot. LG Commercial Smart TV enables guests to share secured content sharing between TV and their own devices when Soft AP is on.

Cinema Screen Design

The display is a seamless, edge-to-edge panel of glass over an ultraslim, almost unnoticeable bezel. It's a sleek, elegant, virtually borderfree design that will appeal to even the most refined sense of style. Your guests will love the stunning picture while it's on and marvel at its appearance while it's off.

2. Pro:Centric Application

Enhanced Customer Experience

Personalize the page with the Pro:Centric® Applications(PCA) which improves guests’ in-room experience as well as providing a variety of additional features conveniently just for your customers

Personalized Pages

When linked with the Property Management System, it provides a Welcome Page with the guest name, Auto Language Setting and Billing information with the guest’s name.

Various Additional Features

PCA serves the convenience of the guest through a Wake-up setting, Weather Information, Map Service, and much more functions that you can choose from

Easy Content Creation & Management

Pro:Centric® allow you to create your own content and manage up to 8 hotel channels which can be specialized for your Hotel. It provides you a solution that easily customizable for your Hotel Service.

Customizable Pages

8 sections with 40 pages of billboards can be made with the web based editing tool.

Hotel Channel Spooling

Operation of up to 8 hotel channels can offer various information and added services.

MyPro:Centric®

MyPro:Centric® enables our partners to create their own contents based on a various SDK such as Java and flash, which gives flexibility for unique and different hospitality service.

3. SuperSign TV

Simple Connectivity

With built-in SoC (System on Chip) and Wi-Fi dongle support, installation has been simplified. By removing the external media player and ethernet/RS232C cables, the total cost of ownership (TCO) can be reduced.

Fail Over

The USB fail over function enables content to be displayed without dead spots when no input signal is available. It supports files in JPG format with a maximum file size of 10MB.

Content Management

The SuperSign Solution includes the SuperSign Lite, W, and C software to provide digital media editing, scheduling, distribution, and management capabilities. By installing SuperSign W on a server, you can manage up to 1000 TVs.

4. Commercial lite

Hospitality Solutions

Welcome Video/Screen

With the capability to display various video formats* as well as images, Commercial Lite TVs allow for a greater variation of greeting messages in hotel rooms which make customers feel more welcome and cared for.
* mp4, avi, mov, tp, wma, ts etc.

One Channel Map

One Channel Map feature allows users to edit and list the channels of their choice from any of the multiple broadcasting signals.

Remote Jack Pack

The plug and play function of the Remote Jack Pack enables users to seamlessly view their media on the hospitality TV in the guest room.

Simple & Effective Maintenance

Hotel Mode

From channel selection to volume setting, you can control the TV settings in all the rooms with Hotel Mode. Prevent misuse by customers, set volume limits, or reset settings to default for any TV. You are in control of it all.

USB Cloning

Clone all Commercial TVs with astonishing speed and ease. The USB Cloning feature allows you to simply copy the TV settings to all TVs using a USB stick, a process that is fully automated to save time without having to set each TV individually.

Lock Mode

The Lock Mode blocks external input signals with non-compliant content. A useful feature for preventing misuse of TVs in various facilities or public spaces.

Self Diagnostics

Enables service engineers to recognize technical issues in a TV quickly and easily through a USB stick. The TV stores any technical issues encountered and deliver them to a USB device. Service engineers use this information to analyze technical issues instead of visiting sites.

Basic Signage Features

USB Auto Playback

LG Commercial TVs recognize playable contents in external storages and play them automatically and repeatedly. USB auto playback feature adds commercial usabilities in various situations such as in lobby, restaurants and or other facilities.

External Speaker Out

The external speaker out function lets users enjoy the external speaker in a separate place such as the bathroom, pubs, even hall and etc.

Guest Connectivity

Guests can enjoy their own content on TV screens from their own mobile devices, tablets and other portable devices with MHL (Mobile High-Definition Link).

LG Solution

Different businesses require specific features offered at a range of price points. To meet these diverse needs, LG Electronic Display Solutions offers one of the industry’s broadest hardware lineups.

Software

Vertical Table
Contents Management
Control Management
thumbnail_1461842373919

UK Reference video: Hospitality & Healthcare

From the rooms to the lobby to the offices, LG Commercial Display offers state-of-the-art products and technologies to benefit every facet of hotel operations.

Web-based contents Authoring and Operation Solution Player

LG B2B Partner Portal

Web-based contents Authoring and Operation Solution Player

LG B2B Partner Portal

Monitor Control & Auto Calibration S/W

LG B2B Partner Portal
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 