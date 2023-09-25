LG's State-of-Art Technology for Corporate Events and Conferences.

Cutting-edge A/V solutions that cut through the noise and sunlight. Picture a sleek and modern space, with floor-to-ceiling glass walls overlooking the city skyline. At the centre of the room isa massive, crystal-clear display that commands attention — a state-of-the-art LG LAEC015-GN2 136” LED display with a massive 500 nit brightness. The Advertiser chose the LG display, knowing its high brightness and unparalleled image quality could stand up to the ambient light coming from those glass walls. The installation was a breeze, thanks to the Vogel floor-to-ceiling mount that gave the display a floating effect. With an in-built controller, there was no need for hardware cluttering up the front of the room. But the display was just the beginning. This project was all about creating a fully functional, cutting-edge space that would make an impact. To that end, the Leedall – Future Thinking team added a range of must-have AV features, like a ceiling-mounted tracking camera that follows the presenter as they move around the room, and a variety of wireless microphones for crystal-clear audio. These features along with the perfectly tuned audio are controlled through a powerful Crestron core solution, including two touch panels that provide an intuitive user interface. With Crestron NVX encoders and decoders, ultra-high-definition content can be routed to the displays over a standard Cat6 network.