About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG and St Marys D&B Club: Revolutionising Entertainment with Cutting-Edge Display Solutions

LG and St Marys D&B Club: Revolutionising Entertainment with Cutting-Edge Display Solutions

11/23/2023

St Marys, New South Wales

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

Introduction:

St Marys Diggers and Band Club, a cornerstone of Western Sydney's entertainment scene, embarked on a transformative journey following the amalgamation of its two venues in late 2019. Nestled in St Marys, the club set out to elevate its offerings, undergoing extensive renovations and improvements to provide members with contemporary, high-quality entertainment in a warm and family-friendly atmosphere.

st%20marys%20case%20study%20D%203

Challenges Faced:

Post-amalgamation, the club faced challenges emblematic of growth pains. Inconsistent screen sizes and qualities, coupled with the limitations of outdated projector technologies, hindered the overall viewing experience. A decisive shift from a TAB oriented space to a dynamic sports-watching environment became the primary objective.

Renovation Objectives

With a goal to create a standout "Hero" Display that attracts customers and enhances the viewing experience during major events, the club partnered with LG Information Display specialists to bring this vision to life.

LG's Tailored Solution:

LG Electronics, renowned for innovation in display technologies, responded with a cutting-edge solution for the Hero Display—a deployment of two 136” All-in-One LED commercial displays (LAEC015). These displays, known for their simplicity in installation and a gigantic 136” FHD display without bezel seams, became the visual centrepiece the club desired.

This solution not only addressed the challenge of inconsistent screen sizes but also ushered in a new era of immersive entertainment. The giant, vibrant display provided an unmatched viewing experience, aligning seamlessly with the club's commitment to delivering high-quality entertainment.

Sports Lounge Enhancement:

Beyond the Hero display, LG upgraded the entire Sports Lounge with the UR640S series UHD TV Signages. Ranging from 43” to 86”, these displays offer vibrant UHD visuals and can handle up to 16/7 active hours. With Content Management System (CMS) compatibility, centralised control and management are seamless across various CMS platforms. This comprehensive upgrade not only meets the club's current needs but also future-proofs its entertainment spaces. The variety of display sizes caters to different viewing preferences, ensuring a smooth integration and visually appealing environment for patrons.

st%20marys%20case%20study%20D%202

Quality Assurance and Support:

Crucially, LG's commitment to quality assurance and customer support played a pivotal role in the club's decision-making. All LG information displays, including the Hero screens and the UHD TV Signages, adhered to high-quality standards. The inclusion of a 3-year warranty and a localised technical support and service hotline instilled confidence in the club, emphasising the reliability and durability of their investment.

Successful Outcome:

Six weeks post-renovation, the club faced a significant test—the highly anticipated Melbourne Cup day. The venue, now adorned with LG's cutting-edge displays, was abuzz with anticipation. As the screens broadcasted the Big Race, the atmosphere was electric. The results were overwhelmingly positive; the venue was packed with patrons, and the Hero screens, in particular, exceeded expectations.

The two 136” displays captivated the audience with their giant screen size and vibrant resolution, creating an immersive experience during the race. The success of Melbourne Cup day was not just a testament to the popularity of the event but also a demonstration of how LG's solutions had seamlessly integrated into the club's vision for an unparalleled entertainment experience.

st%20marys%20case%20study%20D%204

Conclusion:

In conclusion, the collaboration between LG and St Marys D&B Club stands as a testament to the transformative power of cutting-edge display solutions. LG's Business Solution team successfully navigated the challenges faced by the club, from attracting customers with a Hero display to ensuring seamless integration, CMS compatibility, and adherence to the specified budget and timeframe.

The club's journey from inconsistent screens and outdated technologies to a state-of-the-art entertainment hub showcases how technology, when tailored to specific needs, can redefine the customer experience. LG's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction has not only revitalised St Marys D&B Club but has set a new standard for entertainment venues looking to embrace the future of visual display technologies. This case study serves as an inspiring example of how strategic partnerships can lead to the evolution of entertainment spaces, creating memorable experiences for patrons.

Watch the full case study video.

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 