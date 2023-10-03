About Cookies on This Site

28" Counter Depth Bottom Freezer with Door Cooling+ and Flip-up Shelf, 15 cu.ft.

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

28" Counter Depth Bottom Freezer with Door Cooling<sup>+</sup> and Flip-up Shelf, 15 cu.ft.

LBNC15251V

  • LG Smart Cooling

  •

    Smart Diagnosis™

  •

    Energy Star®

Fresher is Better

Fresher is Better

Smart Cooling system is designed to maintain superior conditions within the refrigerator. The Smart Inverter Compressor reacts quickly to temperature fluctuations and helps keep your food fresher, longer. Meanwhile, strategically-placed vents in every section surround your food with cool air no matter where you put it.

What Is Counter-Depth?

LG counter-depth refrigerators align with countertops and cabinetry for a uniform profile, creating a sophisticated built-in look without the high-end price tag.
10 Year Warranty on Smart inverter Compressor

10 Year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor

LG's Smart Inverter Compressor controls the temperature of your refrigerator evenly, allowing your food to taste fresher, longer.
CALL, CONNECT, RESOLVE

CALL, CONNECT, RESOLVE

Smart Diagnosis™ uses self-diagnosing technology that can communicate 24/7 with LG customer service over the telephone providing you with comfort and reliability.
Sleek and Integrated Design

Sleek and Integrated Design

With elegant, contoured doors and hidden pocket handles, this bottom mount refrigerator has a modern look that fits seamlessly into your kitchen.

Environmentally Friendly

Energy Star® rated, which means it uses less energy than required by current federal standards.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
14.7 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
27 5/8" x 67 6/8" x 27 5/8" *Net Dimension with Hinge
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
No

Key Spec

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

425

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

ENERGY STAR®

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor

InstaView

No

Door-in-Door

No

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Product Type

Bottom Freezer

Standard/Counter Depth

No/Yes

ENERGY STAR®

ENERGY STAR®

MATERIAL & FINISH

Handle Type

Pocket Handle

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

Yes

Contour Door

Yes

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

Reversible Door

Yes

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

425

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Shelf_Folding

1

Refrigerator Light

Ceiling LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

Yes

Shelf_Cantilevered

3 Full (1 Sliding)

No. of Door Bins

6 Total (2 Full, 4 Half)

Vegetable Box

1

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174002582

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Type

Swing Door (Reversible)

Drawer_Freezer

3 Drawers

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Door alarm

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Installation Clearance

Sides 2", Top 2", Back 2"

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Ice Maker_Manual

Twist Ice Tray

