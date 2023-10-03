Learn More About LG Refrigerators

About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

Catering to Your Needs in Every Way

Catering to Your Needs in Every Way

Catering to Your Needs in Every Way Learn More
This image shows promotional products.

Buy More,
Save More

Buy More, <br>Save More Buy Now
This image has an Energy A mark next to the Tall Freezer

Product to Ensure
Energy Efficiency

Product to Ensure<br> Energy Efficiency Learn More
This is an image of the refrigerator door being open.

Large Capacity for
Big Families

Large Capacity for<br> Big Families Learn More

Make the Right Choice with Us

This image connects the Fridge Finder

Fridge Buying Guide

Fridge Buying Guide Get Help
This image connects the Fridge Buying Guide

Laundry Buying Guide

Laundry Buying Guide Get Help
This image connects the Fridge Buying Guide

Same Day Repair Service

 

 

Same Day Repair Service Get Help

What's to Love About Our Fridge Freezers

This is an image showing the Instaview Fridge Freezers

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer Learn More
This is an image of knocking on the Instaview Fridge Freezers

InstaView™

Rock Every Occasion
with Us

This is an image showing the DoorCooling+™ function.

DoorCooling+™

Chill Your Fridge Contents Faster

This is an image showing the UVnano™ function.

UVnano™

Built-in UV LED Light Keeps Your Water Clean

Helpful Hint, Our Lab

This image Are you using laundry detergent correctly

How to make ice balls for picture-perfect cocktails

Read More
This image Energy-saving tips for your fridge

Energy-saving tips for your fridge

Read More
Thie image Get savvy with your fridge to reduce food waste

Get savvy with your fridge to reduce food waste

Read More

Learn More About LG Refrigerators

Make the most out of life. Whether you’re replacing a kitchen appliance, adding a laundry room or furnishing your whole house, look to LG for stylish and innovative appliances that fit your lifestyle and match your home’s décor.

Browse LG’s Range of Refrigerators

Become an LG Member

Discover exclusive LG Member benefits - Join now! 

Sign in Join us
Welcome Coupon

Welcome coupon

New LG Members can use the Welcome Coupon towards their next purchase over $500.1​

Free installation

Free installation

 Enjoy free connection services for selected products.²

Free disposal

Free disposal

Get free haul-away straight from your door.³

¹As a new LG Member, you will receive a one-time $50 Welcome Coupon to redeem on the LG.com/ca online store when you spend $500 or more before taxes and fees. One coupon issued for each new LG Member account registered on LG.com/ca from 14 September 2023 in accordance with our Terms and Conditions. Welcome Coupon is valid for all products and accessories available for purchase online on LG.com/ca. Coupon is valid for 90 days from the date of issue. Welcome Coupon can be redeemed only once, and it will not be reissued for any reason such as partial or full return and cancellation. Voucher code must be applied to check-out page to redeem offer. Offer may not be used in conjunction with any other offers. Services offered are subject to change without notice.

²Free basic installation using connectors supplied with appliances, excludes alterations to your home, including carpentry, plumbing, or electrical work. For LG members who purchase a dryer, vent and steam connection will be provided at no cost. For LG members who purchase a washing machine, water hose connection will be provided at no cost. However, LG Members should prepare new parts (e.g. water hose, vent) prior to the delivery. Appliance will not be installed if there is no pre-existing power, connection or required parts available at time of delivery. Product packaging will be removed. Cost of any additional services including but not limited to installation of a new waterline shall be borne by the LG Member. For more info click on our Terms & Conditions of Purchase. Services offered are subject to change without notice.

³On the delivery date, LG agrees to haul away LG Member’s old appliance at no extra cost (excluding TVs, microwaves, vacuums, commercial appliances, refrigerators wider than 36" and accessories). To qualify for this service, the old appliance must be the same appliance type and in the same space as the new one being delivered. The old appliance must be empty and disconnected from electricity, gas and/or water hookups. No obstacles can be in the path of removal including but not limited to furniture, narrow doorways or stairways, toys, pets, snow, ice, etc. LG will not disassemble old appliance prior to removal.  LG may, in its sole discretion, refuse to deliver and/or haul away your appliance if it deems the conditions are too hazardous. For more info click on our Terms & Conditions of Purchase. Services offered are subject to change without notice.

Need help?

We're here to provide all the help you need.

Get support