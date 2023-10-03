We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Style Meets Simplicity with this Flip Phone
All Spec
-
Type
-
Flip Phone
-
FORM FACTOR
-
Clamshell
-
Display
-
172 x 220 pixels, TFT 262K Colours
-
Weight
-
86.2g
-
OS
-
Infineon/ThreadX OS
-
PET NAME
-
LG A133
-
Talk Time (hrs)
-
8 hours
-
Standby Time, Max (hrs)
-
500 hours
-
PROCESSOR
-
A-Gold Radio +
-
Ringtones
-
MP3, AAC, AAC+
-
Vibration
-
Yes
-
Hearing Aid Compatible
-
N/A
-
Languages
-
English and French
-
GSM Band
-
Quad-band GSM (850/900/1800/1900) GPRS (Class 12), Edge (Receive Only)
-
Text Messaging
-
Yes
-
Text Input Method
-
T9 & Multi-tap
-
Address Book
-
1000 contacts
-
FM Radio
-
Yes
-
Supported Files
-
MP3, 3GP, M4A,WAV, XMF, AAC, AAC+
-
Camera
-
Yes
-
MP3
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes (Version 2.1)
-
Internal Storage
-
10MB
-
SMS Memory
-
500 total (Inbox/Sent/Drafts)
-
Expandable Memory
-
2GB maximum microSD card
-
PIM Applications
-
Alarm Clock, Calendar, Address Book, Calculator, Memos, Unit Converter, World Clock, Stop watch, PC Suite
-
Games and Applications
-
Block Breaker 3, Bubble Bash 2, Pac-Man Championship (demo), Tetris (demo), WSOP3
-
Chatr Wireless
-
Yes
