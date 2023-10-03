About Cookies on This Site

Style Meets Simplicity with this Flip Phone

A133

BASIC SPECIFICATION

Type

Flip Phone

FORM FACTOR

Clamshell

Display

172 x 220 pixels, TFT 262K Colours

Weight

86.2g

OS

Infineon/ThreadX OS

PET NAME

LG A133

Talk Time (hrs)

8 hours

Standby Time, Max (hrs)

500 hours

PROCESSOR

A-Gold Radio +

Ringtones

MP3, AAC, AAC+

Vibration

Yes

Hearing Aid Compatible

N/A

Languages

English and French

CONNECTIVITY

GSM Band

Quad-band GSM (850/900/1800/1900) GPRS (Class 12), Edge (Receive Only)

MESSAGING

Text Messaging

Yes

Text Input Method

T9 & Multi-tap

PERSONAL INFORMATION MANAGEMENT

Address Book

1000 contacts

ADVANCED FEATURES

FM Radio

Yes

Supported Files

MP3, 3GP, M4A,WAV, XMF, AAC, AAC+

Camera

Yes

MP3

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes (Version 2.1)

Internal Storage

10MB

SMS Memory

500 total (Inbox/Sent/Drafts)

Expandable Memory

2GB maximum microSD card

PIM Applications

Alarm Clock, Calendar, Address Book, Calculator, Memos, Unit Converter, World Clock, Stop watch, PC Suite

Games and Applications

Block Breaker 3, Bubble Bash 2, Pac-Man Championship (demo), Tetris (demo), WSOP3

CARRIER

Chatr Wireless

Yes

