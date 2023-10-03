About Cookies on This Site

The latest smartphone in LG’s award-winning G Series is the best smartphone that LG has ever made.

Specs

Reviews

Support

LGD852G

Print

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATION

FORM FACTOR

Full Touch Screen

FREQUENCY

GSM, HSPA/HSPA+

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android 4.4.2 Kitkat

Chips

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ up to 2.5 GHz Quad-Core Processor

BATTERY, MIN (mAh)

3,000mAh / Replaceable

Smartphone

Yes

Android

Yes

AUDIO/VIDEO

Camera

13 MP Rear-Facing camera with Optical Image Stabilization, Laser Auto Focus and Dual Flash. 2.1 MP Front-Facing Selfie camera.

Video Codec

MP4, AVI, DIVX, 3GP, WMV, ASF, MKV, WebM, TS, K3G, SKM, FLV, OGM

Video Capture & Playback

Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Audio Codec

MP3, M4A, WAV, AMR, WMA, MKA, FLAC, OGG, MID, XMF, VORBIS

Audio Playback

1W Speaker (1.5W with Boost Amp)

MEMORY

Internal

32GB eMMC (Usable memory will be lower due to factory installed operating software, features and apps)

External MicroSD

128GB (up to 2TB)

RAM

3GB

DISPLAY

Type

IPS

SIZE (inch)

5.5”

Resolution

Quad HD (2560 x 1440)

DATA CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 4.0 LE (APT-x)

USB

USB 2.0

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (Dual Band)

GPS

A-GPS, Glonass

HDMI

O (HDMI Slimport)

NFC

O

