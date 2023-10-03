We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The world’s first curved, flexible smartphone*. View better. Hold better. Hear better.
All Spec
-
Type
-
Smart Phone
-
Form Factor
-
Full Touch Screen
-
DISPLAY
-
6.0" Curved HD OLED Display (1280 x 720)
-
Battery Capacity
-
3,500 mAh Li-Polymer
-
Processor
-
2.26 GHz Quad-Core Processor, Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 800 MSM8974 Chipset
-
Dimensions (LxWxD)
-
160.5mm x 81.6mm x 7.9/8.7mm
-
Weight
-
176.3g
-
Internal Memory
-
32GB
-
Operating System
-
Android™ 4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
-
Smartphone
-
Yes
-
Android
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi®
-
802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
-
Bluetooth®
-
Yes, BT 4.0 +LE
-
Miracast™
-
View content on a compatible larger screen.
-
Rear-Facing Camera
-
13 Megapixel Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera with LED Flash
-
Front-Facing Camera
-
2.4 Megapixel Front-Facing Camera
-
Video Capture & Playback
-
Full HD Up to 1920 x 1080
