Flick | QWERTY keyboard, 2.0MP camera and recording, touchscreen, MP3 and MP4 music player with FM radio

LGT320

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATION

Type

Bar

Display

256K TFT 240 × 320 TFT, 2.8"

Dimension: LxWxD (mm)

102.4 × 56.4 × 11.9 mm

Talk Time (hrs)

Up to 180 minutes

Standby Time, Max (hrs)

320 hours

PET NAME

Flick

QWERTY Keyboard

Virtual Keyboard

Technology

3G/2G Bands: 850/900/1800/1900 HSDPA Bands: 850/1900

Weight with Batt. Standard (g)

92 grams (3.2oz)

Touchscreen

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

WAP (version)

Yes (2.0)

Wi-Fi

No

Operating System

LGE proprietary / Infineon

MESSAGING

SMS / EMS / MMS

SMS/EMS/MMS

E Mail

Yes

Instant Messaging

Yes

Video MMS

Yes

Predictive Text Input (T9)

Yes

PERSONAL INFORMATION MANAGEMENT

Scheduler/Alarm

Alarm, scheduler, address book and memo

Phonebook (# of names)

Yes(1000)

CARRIER

Virgin Mobile

Yes

ADVANCED FEATURES

FM Radio

Yes

Speaker Phone

Yes

Camera

Yes

Camera Resolution (MP)

2

Zoom Lens

2x

Camera features

Video features: capture, playback, streaming

Internal Memory

30 MB

External Memory

Yes microSDport up to 16gb

MP3

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

Touch Screen

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

