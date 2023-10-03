About Cookies on This Site

Powerful. Fast. Sharp & Efficient. LG Optimus 4X HD.

Specs

Reviews

Support

Powerful. Fast. Sharp & Efficient. LG Optimus 4X HD.

LGP880G

Powerful. Fast. Sharp & Efficient. LG Optimus 4X HD.

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATION

Type

Bar

FORM FACTOR

Full Touch Screen

Display

4.7” True HD IPS display

Resolution

True WXGA IPS display (1280x720)

FREQUENCY

UMTS: 1700(AWS), 2100 GSM: 850, 1800, 1900

Dimension: LxWxD (mm)

132.4mm(L)*68.1mm(W)*9.19mm(H)

Weight

141g

Battery

2,150mAh, Talk Time: up to 7 hours, Standby Time: up to 18 days

Camera

8MP Auto Focus with LED Flash, 1080p Full HD Video Capture, 1.3MP Front Facing

OS

Android™ 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich

Memory

USER: up to 16 GB, EXTERNAL: Micro SD expandable up to 64GB

Chipset

nVidia AP33 Quad-core 1.5 GHz

MESSAGING

Threaded SMS

Yes

E Mail

SMTP, POP3, IMAP4, EAS, Gmail

CARRIER

Videotron

Yes

Wind

Yes

ADVANCED FEATURES

Data Connectivity

WI-FI: 802.11 b/g/n, BROWSER: Android Webkit and Chrome Browsers., USB: 2.0 HS, Bluetooth: 4.0+HS, A-GPS, Accelerometer, FM Radio, PC Sync, DLNA

Support Audio/Video Formats

Audio: MP3, AMR, AAC, AAC+, WAV, WMA, MIDI | Video: MPEG-4 / H.263 / H.264 / DivX

