Powerful. Fast. Sharp & Efficient. LG Optimus 4X HD.
All Spec
-
Type
-
Bar
-
FORM FACTOR
-
Full Touch Screen
-
Display
-
4.7” True HD IPS display
-
Resolution
-
True WXGA IPS display (1280x720)
-
FREQUENCY
-
UMTS: 1700(AWS), 2100 GSM: 850, 1800, 1900
-
Dimension: LxWxD (mm)
-
132.4mm(L)*68.1mm(W)*9.19mm(H)
-
Weight
-
141g
-
Battery
-
2,150mAh, Talk Time: up to 7 hours, Standby Time: up to 18 days
-
Camera
-
8MP Auto Focus with LED Flash, 1080p Full HD Video Capture, 1.3MP Front Facing
-
OS
-
Android™ 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich
-
Memory
-
USER: up to 16 GB, EXTERNAL: Micro SD expandable up to 64GB
-
Chipset
-
nVidia AP33 Quad-core 1.5 GHz
-
Threaded SMS
-
Yes
-
E Mail
-
SMTP, POP3, IMAP4, EAS, Gmail
-
Videotron
-
Yes
-
Wind
-
Yes
-
Data Connectivity
-
WI-FI: 802.11 b/g/n, BROWSER: Android Webkit and Chrome Browsers., USB: 2.0 HS, Bluetooth: 4.0+HS, A-GPS, Accelerometer, FM Radio, PC Sync, DLNA
-
Support Audio/Video Formats
-
Audio: MP3, AMR, AAC, AAC+, WAV, WMA, MIDI | Video: MPEG-4 / H.263 / H.264 / DivX
