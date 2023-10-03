About Cookies on This Site

Internal Super-Multi Blu-ray Drive

GBC-H20L

All Spec

TRANSFER RATES

Read

BD-ROM (SL/DL) 6x / 4.8x CAV, BD-R (SL/DL) 6x / 4.8x CAV, BD-RE (SL/DL) 2x / 2x CLV, BDMV (AACS Compliant Disc) 4.8x CAV,DVD-ROM (SL/DL) 16x / 8x CAV, DVD-R (SL/DL) 12x / 8x CAV, DVD-RW (SL/DL) 10x CAV / Not support, DVD+R (SL/DL) 12x / 8x CAV, DVD+RW (SL/DL) 10x CAV / Not support, DVD-RAM 2x,3x ZCLV, 3x-5x PCAV, DVD-Video (CSS Compliant Disc) (SL/DL) 8x CAV, CD-R/RW/ROM 40x CAV, CD-DA (DAE) 40x CAV, 80 mm CD 10x CAV

Write

DVD-R 2x, 4x CLV, 8x, 12x, 16x PCAV, DVD-R DL 2x, 4x CLV, DVD-RW 1x, 2x, 4x, 6x CLV, DVD-RAM 2x, 3x CLV, 3-5x PCAV, DVD+R 2.4x, 4x CLV, 8x, 12x, 16x PCAV, DVD+R DL 2.4x, 4x CLV, DVD+RW 2.4x, 4x, 6x CLV, 8x ZCLV, CD-R 4x, 8x, 16x CLV, 24x, 32x, 40x PCAV, CD-RW 4x, 10x, 16x CLV, 24x ZCLV

WRITE METHOD

Write

DVD-R: Disc at Once and Incremental Recording, DVD-R DL: Disc at Once, Incremental Recording and Layer Jump Recording, DVD-RW: Disc at Once, Incremental Recording and Restricted Overwrite, DVD-RAM: Random Write, DVD+R: Sequential Recording, DVD+R DL: Sequential Recording, DVD+RW: Random Write, CD-R/RW: Disc at Once, Session at Once, Track at Once and Packet Write

ACCESS TIME

BD-ROM

180 ms typ.

DVD-ROM

160 ms typ.

DVD-RAM

180 ms typ.

CD-ROM

150 ms typ.

DATA TRANSFER RATE

BD-ROM

215.79 Mbits/s (6x) max.

DVD-ROM

22.16 Mbytes/s (16x) max.

CD-ROM

6,000 kB/s (40x) max.

INTERFACE

Type

Serial ATA 2.6

DRIVE OS COMPATIBILITY

Read/Write

Windows Vista: Home Basic, Home Premium, Ultimate Edition Windows XP: Home, Professional, Media Center Edition

SUPPORTED FORMATS

Read/Write

Reads data in BD-ROM, Reads in each BD-R SL/DL, BD-RE SL/DL, Reads data in each DVD-ROM,DVD-R(Ver.1.0,Ver.2.0 for Authoring), Reads and writes in each DVD-R (Ver.2.1 for General), DVD-R DL, DVD-RW, DVD+R, DVD+R DL,DVD+RW and DVD- RAM, Reads data in each CD-ROM, CD-ROM XA, CD-I, Video CD, CD-Extra and CD-Text, Reads data in Photo CD (Single and Multi session), Reads standard CD-DA, Reads and writes CD-R discs conforming to “Orange Book Part 2”, Reads and writes CD-RW discs conforming to “Orange Book Part 3”, Reads DVD-RAM with CPRM ,DVD-R with CPRM, and DVD-RW with CPRM, LightScribe MV1.2-N Single Layer DVD +/- R Media Specification, LightScribe MV1.2-N CD-R Media Specification

LOADING/MOUNTING

Loading

Tray type, Auto loading

SIZE

WxHxD

146 x 41.3 x 185 mm

Weight

870g

