1.5 cu. ft. NeoChef™ Countertop Microwave with Smart Inverter and EasyClean®

Specs

Reviews

Support

1.5 cu. ft. NeoChef™ Countertop Microwave with Smart Inverter and EasyClean®

LMC1575SW

1.5 cu. ft. NeoChef™ Countertop Microwave with Smart Inverter and EasyClean®

LMC1575SW-Front view

SUMMARY

Print
CAPACITY
1.5 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WXHXD)
21.41" x 12.13" x 17"
EASYCLEAN®
Yes
THINQ®
No

All Spec

BRAND

LG STUDIO

No

LG Brand

Yes

CAPACTIY

Capactiy (cu.ft.)

1.5cu.ft.

OUTPUT POWER

Output Power (W)

1200W

WIDTH

Width

21 2/5"

MICROWAVE FEATURE

EasyClean®

Yes

Self Clean

No

Slide-out (ExtendaVent™)

No

Smart Inverter™

Yes

CAPACITY

Cavity Size

1.5 cu. ft.

FEATURES

Watts

1,200 Output / 1,250 Microwave

Turntable Diameter

14.2"

Display

SmoothTouch™ Glass Touch + Keypad

Lighting

1.0W LED Lamp

COOKING FEATURES

Power Levels

10

Sensor Cooking Options

7 (Potato, Fresh Vegetable, Frozen Vegetable, Frozen Entrée, Bacon, Rice, Soften Butter

Sensor Reheat Options

5 (Beverage, Casserole, Pizza, Dinner Plate, Pie)

Defrost Options

4 (Meat, Poultry, Fish, Bread)

Quick Start

Yes

More/Less

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

EasyClean® Interior

Yes

Clock

Yes

Completion Beeper

Yes

SAFETY FEATURES

Child Lock

Yes

MATERIALS/FINISHES

Available Colors

Black Stainless Steel, Stainless Steel, Smooth White, Smooth Black

Cavity Material

Metal

Cavity Coating

EasyClean® Enamel (Gray Interior)

POWER/RATINGS

Input Volt/Hertz

120/60

Input Amps/Watts (Microwave)

14A/1600W

DIMENSIONS

Cavity (WxHxD)

15.43" x 10.31" x 15.98"

Exterior (WxHxD)

21 7/16" x 12 1/8" x 17"

Net Weight

26 lbs.

Shipping Weight (lbs.)

31 lbs

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

23.94" x 13.03" x 18.78"

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labor (In Home Service), 10 Years Limited on Magnetron (In Home Service)

UPC CODES

LMC1575SW (Smooth White)

048232337242

