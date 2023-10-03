We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
6.3 cu.ft Electric Range with EasyClean® and True Convection
SUMMARY
All Spec
-
LG STUDIO
-
No
-
LG Brand
-
Yes
-
Electric
-
Yes
-
Gas
-
No
-
Induction Slide-in
-
No
-
Slide-in
-
No
-
Freestanding
-
Yes
-
Wall Oven
-
No
-
No. of Oven
-
Single
-
Capactiy (cu.ft.)
-
6.3cu.ft.
-
EasyClean®
-
Yes
-
Self Clean
-
No
-
ProBake ConvectionTM
-
No
-
SmartThinQ® Wi-Fi Connectivity
-
No
-
Colour
-
Stainless Steel
-
Range Type
-
Electric
-
Capacity
-
6.3 cu.ft.
-
Color
-
Stainless Steel
-
Oven Capacity (cu. ft.)
-
6.3
-
Storage Drawer Capacity (cu. ft.)
-
.8
-
Configuration
-
Single Oven
-
Configuration Type
-
Freestanding Electric Range
-
Broil element
-
Sheath 4,200W / 6 Pass
-
Convection/Bake Element (W)
-
700W (Convection) / 3400W (Bake)
-
Oven Cooking Technology
-
True Convection
-
Oven Cooking Modes
-
Bake, Broil, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Multi-Rack Convection Baking, Delay Bake, Proof, Warm
-
Oven Control Features
-
Glass Touch
-
Convection conversion
-
Yes
-
EasyClean®
-
Yes
-
GoCook Smart Oven Light
-
Yes (1 Light)
-
No. of Rack Positions
-
7
-
Automatic Safety Shut-Off
-
After 12 hours
-
Element Size/Wattage - Left Rear
-
6" - 1,200W
-
Element Size/Wattage - Right Rear
-
6" - 1,200W
-
Element Size/Wattage - Left Front
-
9" - 3,200W / 6" - 1,400W
-
Element Size/Wattage - Right Front
-
12" - 2,700W / 9" - 1,700W
-
Element Size/Wattage - Center (Warming Zone)
-
7" - 100W
-
Cooktop Finish
-
Grey Patterned on Black Ceramic Glass
-
Hot Surface LED Indicator
-
Yes
-
Cooktop Control Type
-
Glass Touch
-
Oven Control Type
-
Glass Touch
-
Display
-
VFD Scrolling
-
Language
-
English, Spanish, French
-
Smart Function
-
Smart Buzzer
-
Clock
-
12 hr or 24 hr (option)
-
Temperature Unit of Measure
-
˚F or ˚C
-
Preheat Alarm Light
-
On/Off
-
Oven Thermostat Adjustment
-
(+) or (-)
-
Cooking Complete Reminder Volume
-
Normal/Mute
-
Available Colors
-
Stainless Steel, Black Stainless Steel, Black, White
-
Handle/Knobs
-
Matching Finish (AIuminum)
-
Oven Door Feature
-
WideView™ Window
-
Product Weight (lbs)
-
167
-
Shipping Weight (lbs)
-
191
-
Product Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)
-
29 7/8" x 47 7/16" (w/backguard) x 28 (w/ handle)
-
Cabinet Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)
-
30" x 36" x 25"
-
Height to Cooking Surface (in)
-
36"
-
Oven Interior Dimensions (Upper) (in) (W x H x D)
-
24 13/16" x 22 1/4" x 19 11/16"
-
Drawer Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)
-
22 3/16" x 4 1/2" x 16 3/8"
-
Carton Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)
-
33 11/16" x 50 7/8" x 30 9/16"
-
Amp Rating at 208V
-
40A
-
Amp Rating at 240V
-
40A
-
KW Rating at 208V
-
10.1kW
-
KW Rating at 240V
-
13.4kW
-
Standard Rack
-
2
-
Spray Bottle
-
Yes
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labor
-
LRE3193ST Stainless Steel
-
048232337525
