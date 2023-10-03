About Cookies on This Site

6.3 cu.ft Electric Range with EasyClean® and True Convection

Specs

Reviews

Support

LRE3193SW

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
6.3 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WXHXD)
29 7/8" x 47 7/16" (w/backguard) x 28" (w/ handle)
EASYCLEAN®
Yes
THINQ®
No

BRAND

LG STUDIO

No

LG Brand

Yes

HEATING

Electric

Yes

Gas

No

TYPE

Induction Slide-in

No

Slide-in

No

Freestanding

Yes

Wall Oven

No

NO. OF OVEN

No. of Oven

Single

CAPACTIY

Capactiy (cu.ft.)

6.3cu.ft.

WALL OVENS AND RANGES FEATURE

EasyClean®

Yes

Self Clean

No

ProBake ConvectionTM

No

SmartThinQ® Wi-Fi Connectivity

No

COLOUR

Colour

White

CAPACITY

Oven Capacity

6.3

Storage Drawer Capacity (cu. ft.)

.8

OVEN FEATURES

Configuration

Single Oven

Configuration Type

Freestanding Electric Range

Broil element

Sheath 4,200W / 6 Pass

Convection/Bake Element (W)

700W (Convection) / 3400W (Bake)

Oven Cooking Technology

True Convection

Oven Cooking Modes

Bake, Broil, Convection Bake (Single/Multi-Rack), Convection Roast, Pizza, Delay Bake, Proof, Warm

Oven Control Features

Glass Touch

Convection Conversion

Yes

EasyClean®

Yes

GoCook Smart Oven Light

Yes (1 Light)

No. of Rack Positions

7

Automatic Safety Shut-Off

After 12 hours

COOKTOP

Element Size/Wattage - Left Rear

6" - 1,200W

Element Size/Wattage - Right Rear

6" - 1,200W

Element Size/Wattage - Left Front

9" 6" - 3,200W / 1,400W

Element Size/Wattage - Right Front

12" - 2,700W / 9" - 1,700W

Element Size/Wattage - Center (Warming Zone)

7" - 100W

Cooktop Finish

Grey Patterned on Black Ceramic Glass

Hot Surface Indicator

Yes

CONTROL

Cooktop Control Type

Glass Touch

Oven Control Type

Glass Touch

Display

VFD Scrolling

Language

English, Spanish, French

Smart Function

Smart Buzzer

Clock

12 hr or 24 hr (option)

Temperature Unit of Measure

˚F or ˚C

Preheat Alarm Light

On/Off

Oven Thermostat Adjustment

(+) or (-)

Cooking Complete Reminder Volume

Normal/Mute

APPEARANCE

Available Colors

Stainless Steel, Black Stainless Steel, Black, White

Handle/Knobs

Matching Finish (AIuminum)

Oven Door Feature

WideView™ Window

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Product Weight (lbs)

167

Shipping Weight (lbs)

191

Product Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)

29 7/8" x 47 7/16" (w/backguard) x 28 (w/ handle)

Cabinet Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)

30" x 36" x 25"

Height to Cooking Surface (in)

36"

Oven Interior Dimensions (Upper) (in) (W x H x D)

24 13/16" x 22 1/4" x 19 11/16"

Drawer Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)

22 3/16" x 4 1/2" x 16 3/8"

Carton Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)

33 11/16" x 50 7/8" x 30 9/16"

POWER/RATINGS

Amp Rating at 208V

40A

Amp Rating at 240V

40A

KW Rating at 208V

10.1kW

KW Rating at 240V

13.4kW

ACCESSORIES

Standard Rack

2

Spray Bottle

Yes

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year

UPC

048232337518

