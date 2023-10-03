About Cookies on This Site

6.3 cu.ft. Air Fry InstaView ThinQ® Electric Range

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LREL6325D

LREL6325D

6.3 cu.ft. Air Fry InstaView ThinQ® Electric Range

The Best View

The Best View

Keep the heat inside with InstaView™. With two quick knocks on the oven door you can view your food while cooking to check the progress without letting the heat out.
Guilt-Free Cooking to Feed a Crowd

Guilt-Free Cooking to Feed a Crowd

Cook many crispy dishes in one oven with LG’s built-in large-capacity air fryer. No pre-heating, no mess, no guilt! The AirFry circulates hot air at high speeds for the perfect, even cook.

*AirFry Rack and Tray Sold Separately.

Stay Connected

Stay Connected

With the ThinQ® app, you check on dishes from the comfort of your couch by monitoring cooking mode and remaining. You can even use voice commands since it works with the Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, SideChef and Innit.
A Clean Oven in Just 10 Minutes

A Clean Oven in Just 10 Minutes

Got 10 minutes? In three easy steps and 10 quick minutes your oven can be sparkling clean, all without strong chemical fumes or high heat*. Simply spray the oven interior with water, press EasyClean® and then in 10 minutes, quickly wipe away any leftover grime.

*Among major leading appliance brands as surveyed in June 2017. Heavy build-up may require additional manual effort or use of the full self-clean feature.

Handle Real-Life in Style

Handle Real-Life in Style

Now you can have all of the things you love about stainless, without the need for special cleaners or constant attention. LG’s Smudge Resistant finish easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth for a distinctive kitchen that handles your everyday.
Cook with Confidence

Cook with Confidence

True Convection delivers precise heat for crisp, delicious food. Bake with the greatest of ease with LG's True Convection oven. Our convection technology evenly distributes continual precise heat so food is delicious on the inside, and crisp on the outside.
Sleek and Practical Design

Sleek and Practical Design

Intuitive SmoothTouch™ controls not only look sleek but makes operating your range a snap with just a touch of your finger. Best of all they have been designed with practicality in mind – the smooth surface easily wipes clean.

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
6.3 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WXHXD)
29 7/8" x 46 1/2" x 28 7/8"
EASYCLEAN®
Yes
THINQ®
Yes

COOKING MODES

Air Fry

Yes

Bake

Yes

Convection Bake

Yes

Proof

Yes

Roast

Yes

Warm

Yes

Slow Cook

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

048231341462

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Door Design

InstaView & WideView™ Window

EasyClean

Yes

Outcase Color

Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel, Black Stainless Steel

Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

6.3

Type

Freestanding

CONTROL FEATURES

Control Display

White LED

Control Type

SmoothTouch™ Glass

DRAWER FEATURES

Drawer Type

Storage

SMART TECHNOLOGY

SmartDiagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Completion Beeper

Beeper (Hi, Lo, Off)

EasyClean

Yes

Kitchen Timer

Yes

ACCESSORIES

Racks (Ea)

3 Standard Rack

DESIGN / FINISH

Outcase Color

Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel, Black Stainless Steel

Printproof Finish

Yes

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)

32 1/2 x 51 x 30 1/2

Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)

29 7/8 x 46 1/2 x 28 7/8

Product Weight (lb.)

168

Shipping Weight (lb.)

191

