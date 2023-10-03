We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
6.3 cu ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled ProBake Convection® InstaView™ Electric Slide-in Range with Air Sous Vide and AirFry
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
Cooktop Type
Radiant, Ceramic Gladd
Number of Cooktop Burners
5
Oven Type
Single Oven
Oven Cooking System
ProBake Convection®
Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)
6.3
Oven Cleaning Type
EasyClean® + Self Clean
Drawer Type
Storage
Size in Width (in)
30
Colours
Smudge Resistant Black Stainless Steel, Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel
Control Type
SmoothTouch™ Glass
Knobs
Stainless Steel Appearance, Weighted
Oven Door Feature
InstaView & WideView™ Window
Cooktop Finish
Ceramic Glass, Stainless Steel
Cooktop Type
Radiant, Ceramic Glass
Number of Cooktop Burners
5
Element/Burner - Left Front
9" / 6" Dual, 3200W UltraHeat™
Element/Burner - Left Rear
6" Single, 1200W
Element/Burner - Right Front
12” / 9”/ 6” Triple, 3600W UltraHeat™
Element/Burner - Right Rear
6" Single, 1200W
Element/Burner - Center
7" Single, 100W Warming Zone
Hot Surface Indicator Light
Yes
Oven Type
Single Oven
Oven Cooking System
ProBake Convection®
Convection Conversion Auto-Adjust
Yes
Oven Cleaning Type
EasyClean® + Self Clean
Self-Clean Oven Door Lock
Automatic
Oven Capacity (cu. ft.)
6.3
Broiler Element Power
4200W
Number of Rack Positions
7
Number of Oven Racks
2
Oven Rack Type
2 Heavy Duty
Drawer Type
Storage
Oven Modes
Bake, Conv. Bake, Conv. Roast, Broil High, Broil Low, Warm, Proof, Frozen meal, Air Fry, Air sous-vide, EasyClean®, SelfClean
Oven Light Type
Halogen
Kitchen Timer
Yes
Timed Cook
Yes
Oven Control Lock
Yes
Door Lock
Yes
Sabbath Mode
Yes
Wi-Fi Connect
Membrane/Green LED
Smart Diagnosis™
Electronic/Digital
ThinQ® Technology
Yes
Works with
LG ThinQ®
Amazon Alexa
Google Assistant
SIDECHEF
Amp Rating at 208V
49.1A
Amp Rating at 240V
56.7A
KW Rating at 208V
10.2kW
KW Rating at 240V
13.6kW
Required Power Supply Amp
40A
Cabinet Width (in.)
30
Overall Depth (in.) - including handle
29.3"
Overall Height (in.)
36.6"
Overall Width (in.)
29.9"
Product Weight (lb)
161.7
Shipping Weight (lb)
221
Shipping Dimensions (W x H x D) (in.)
32 1/2” x 44” x 30 1/2”
Heavy duty racks
2
Temperature probe
Yes
Scouring Pad
Yes
Spray Bottle
Yes
Cooktop Cream/Cleaner
Yes
Parts & Labour
1 Year
LSEL6337D (Smudge Resistant Black Stainless Steel)
048231341837
LSEL6337F (Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel)
048231341820
