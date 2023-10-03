About Cookies on This Site

6.3 cu ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled ProBake Convection® InstaView™ Electric Slide-in Range with Air Sous Vide and AirFry

Specs

Reviews

Support

6.3 cu ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled ProBake Convection® InstaView™ Electric Slide-in Range with Air Sous Vide and AirFry

LSEL6337D

6.3 cu ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled ProBake Convection® InstaView™ Electric Slide-in Range with Air Sous Vide and AirFry

LSEL6337D

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
6.3 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WXHXD)
29.9” x 36.6” x 29.3”
EASYCLEAN®
Yes
THINQ®
Yes

All Spec

BRAND

Cooktop Type

Radiant, Ceramic Gladd

Number of Cooktop Burners

5

Oven Type

Single Oven

Oven Cooking System

ProBake Convection®

Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

6.3

Oven Cleaning Type

EasyClean® + Self Clean

Drawer Type

Storage

Size in Width (in)

30

APPEARANCE

Colours

Smudge Resistant Black Stainless Steel, Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel

Control Type

SmoothTouch™ Glass

Knobs

Stainless Steel Appearance, Weighted

Oven Door Feature

InstaView & WideView™ Window

Cooktop Finish

Ceramic Glass, Stainless Steel

COOKTOP

Cooktop Type

Radiant, Ceramic Glass

Number of Cooktop Burners

5

Element/Burner - Left Front

9" / 6" Dual, 3200W UltraHeat™

Element/Burner - Left Rear

6" Single, 1200W

Element/Burner - Right Front

12” / 9”/ 6” Triple, 3600W UltraHeat™

Element/Burner - Right Rear

6" Single, 1200W

Element/Burner - Center

7" Single, 100W Warming Zone

Hot Surface Indicator Light

Yes

OVEN

Oven Type

Single Oven

Oven Cooking System

ProBake Convection®

Convection Conversion Auto-Adjust

Yes

Oven Cleaning Type

EasyClean® + Self Clean

Self-Clean Oven Door Lock

Automatic

Oven Capacity (cu. ft.)

6.3

Broiler Element Power

4200W

Number of Rack Positions

7

Number of Oven Racks

2

Oven Rack Type

2 Heavy Duty

Drawer Type

Storage

Oven Modes

Bake, Conv. Bake, Conv. Roast, Broil High, Broil Low, Warm, Proof, Frozen meal, Air Fry, Air sous-vide, EasyClean®, SelfClean

Oven Light Type

Halogen

CONTROL FEATURES

Kitchen Timer

Yes

Timed Cook

Yes

Oven Control Lock

Yes

Door Lock

Yes

Sabbath Mode

Yes

SMART FEATURES

Wi-Fi Connect

Membrane/Green LED

Smart Diagnosis™

Electronic/Digital

ThinQ® Technology

Yes

Works with

LG ThinQ®
Amazon Alexa
Google Assistant
SIDECHEF

POWER/RATINGS

Amp Rating at 208V

49.1A

Amp Rating at 240V

56.7A

KW Rating at 208V

10.2kW

KW Rating at 240V

13.6kW

Required Power Supply Amp

40A

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Cabinet Width (in.)

30

Overall Depth (in.) - including handle

29.3"

Overall Height (in.)

36.6"

Overall Width (in.)

29.9"

Product Weight (lb)

161.7

Shipping Weight (lb)

221

Shipping Dimensions (W x H x D) (in.)

32 1/2” x 44” x 30 1/2”

ACCESSORIES

Heavy duty racks

2

Temperature probe

Yes

Scouring Pad

Yes

Spray Bottle

Yes

Cooktop Cream/Cleaner

Yes

LIMITED WARRANTY

Parts & Labour

1 Year

UPC CODES

LSEL6337D (Smudge Resistant Black Stainless Steel)

048231341837

LSEL6337F (Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel)

048231341820

