6.3 cu ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled ProBake Convection® InstaView™ Electric Slide-in Range with Air Sous Vide and Air Fry

LSEL6337F

One range that does it all

AirFry

ProBake Convection®

Air Sous Vide

The Best View

Keep the heat inside with InstaView™. With two quick knocks on the oven door you can view your food while cooking to check the progress without letting the heat out.
Guilt-Free Cooking to Feed a Crowd

Cook many crispy dishes in one oven with LG’s built-in large-capacity air fryer. No pre-heating, no mess, no guilt! The Air Fry circulates hot air at high speeds for the perfect, even cook.

*Air Fry basket included.

Seal in Restaurant-quality Results with LG Air Sous Vide

A cooking method developed in France, using low consistent temperatures, Air Sous Vide delivers precise cooking results. Typically reserved for professional chefs, air sous vide technology circulates hot air around vacuum-sealed food, to provide even edge to edge cooking, full flavour, high nutrients and colour.

Fine French Cooking Made Easy at Home

No need for messy water baths or bulky gadgets. Simply put your food and seasoning into a vacuum-sealed bag, place in the oven, and turn on the Air Sous Vide feature.

Perfectly Cooked Meat, Fish, and Poultry

Air Sous Vide cooking takes the guesswork out of the process and helps ensure that your best cuts of meat and fish come out tender and juicy - they melt in your mouth.
Baked to Perfection on Every Rack, Every Time

LG ProBake Convection® delivers even, precise heat on every rack, every time. Inspired by pro ranges, it’s the first freestanding range with the heating element moved from the bottom of the oven to the back, so your cookies, cakes, roasts and more are perfectly browned every time.

A Clean Oven in Just 10 Minutes

Got 10 minutes? In three easy steps and 10 quick minutes your oven can be sparkling clean, all without strong chemical fumes or high heat*. Simply spray the oven interior with water, press EasyClean® and then in 10 minutes, quickly wipe away any leftover grime.

*Among major leading appliance brands as surveyed in June 2017. Heavy build-up may require additional manual effort or use of the full self-clean feature.

3-in-1 Design with UltraHeat™
Turn up the heat quickly

Go from 12" to 9" to 6" with just a turn to cook a pot of chili or simmer a small pan of sauce, without having to move pans around.

Room for the Turkey and the Sides As Well

Whether you're baking large batches of cookies or a 20-pound turkey and the sides for the holidays, this spacious 6.3 cu. ft. oven can fit it all.
Stay Connected

With the ThinQ® app, you check on dishes from the comfort of your couch by monitoring cooking mode and remaining. You can even use voice commands since it works with the Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, SideChef and Innit.

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
6.3 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WXHXD)
29.9” x 36.6” x 29.3”
EASYCLEAN®
Yes
THINQ®
Yes

COOKING MODES

Air Fry

Yes

Bake

Yes

Convection Bake

Yes

Proof

Yes

Roast

Yes

Warm

Yes

048231341820

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Door Design

InstaView & WideView™ Window

EasyClean

Yes

Outcase Color

Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel

Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

6.3

Type

Slidein

DRAWER FEATURES

Drawer Type

Storage

SMART TECHNOLOGY

SmartDiagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Completion Beeper

Beeper (Hi, Lo, Off)

EasyClean

Yes

Kitchen Timer

Yes

ACCESSORIES

Racks (Ea)

2 Heavy Duty Rack

CONTROL FEATURES

Control Type

SmoothTouch™ Glass

DESIGN / FINISH

Outcase Color

Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)

32 1/2 x 44 x 30 1/2

Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)

29 7/8 x 37 1/4 x 29 5/16

Product Weight (lb.)

161.7

Shipping Weight (lb.)

221

6.3 cu ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled ProBake Convection® InstaView™ Electric Slide-in Range with Air Sous Vide and Air Fry