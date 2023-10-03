Sign Up To The Newsletter to Read More UltraGear Comics!

When it comes to gaming, one of the most important accessories is your mouse. How you use it corresponds directly to how quickly you respond in-game. An important consideration to make is whether you want a wired mouse or a wireless mouse. There’s a popular belief that corded mouses are not only the most secure method, but that they transfer data the quickest. A dead mouse battery in the middle of a game, or milliseconds of delay in signal relay could do serious damage to your performance. But it really comes down to player preference and the type of gaming.

Recommendations: Some mouse brands we recommend are Razer, Hyper X and Logitech. The Deathadder V2 from Razer is a well-loved mouse in the gaming community and for good reason: it has a comfortable shape, and with a 20,000 DPI Razer Focus optical sensor it can keep up with even your fastest mouse movements.