7.3 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Electric SteamDryer™ with TrueSteam™ Technology
All Spec
-
Front Loader
-
Yes
-
Design Look
-
Rear Control
-
Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display
-
Yes
-
Touch Buttons
-
Yes
-
Dial-A-Cycle™
-
Yes
-
Capacity
-
7.3 cu.ft.
-
Dry Linen Capacity
-
>10.2 kg
-
14 Programs
-
Sensor Dry: Cotton/Normal, Perm. Press/Casual, Heavy Duty, Bulky Bedding, Delicates, Anti-Bacterial, Towels, Small Load, Sports Wear, SteamFresh™, SteamSanitary™ | Manual Dry: Speed Dry, Air Dry, Freshen Up
-
10 Options
-
More Time, Less Time, Wrinkle Care, Custom Program, Child Lock, ReduceStatic™, EasyIron™, Damp Dry Signal, End of Cycle Signal, Rack Dry
-
5 Temperature Settings
-
High, Medium High, Medium, Low, Ultra Low
-
5 Drying Levels
-
Very Dry, More Dry, Normal Dry, Less Dry, Damp Dry
-
Dry Times
-
60 min., 50 min., 40 min., 30 min., 20 min., More Time/Less Time
-
SteamFresh™ Cycle
-
Yes
-
SteamSanitary™ Cycle
-
Yes
-
ReduceStatic™ Option
-
Yes
-
EasyIron™ Option
-
Yes
-
Sensor Dry
-
Yes
-
Precise Temperature Control and Variable Heater
-
Yes
-
SmartDiagnosis™
-
Yes
-
FlowSense™ Duct Clogging Indicator
-
Yes
-
Anti-Bacterial Cycle
-
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care Option
-
Yes
-
Remaining Time Display/Status Indicator(s)
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Drying Rack
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
4 Adjustable Legs
-
Venting Option
-
4 Way Venting (Electric) / 3 Way Venting (Gas)
-
3 Minute Installation Check
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation
-
Yes
-
NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Cabinet
-
Painted Steel
-
Control Panel
-
Plastic
-
Top Cover
-
Painted
-
Diamond Glass Door
-
Dark Gray Tint
-
Door Rim
-
Chrome
-
Available Colours
-
Graphite Steel (V), White (W)
-
Ratings
-
UL Listed
-
Electrical Requirements
-
240V, 30 Amps
-
Type
-
DLEX5680V
-
Product (WxHxD)
-
27" x 45 3/8" x 28 3/8" (50 1/4" D with door open)
-
Carton (WxHxD)
-
29 1/2" x 48" x 31 1/4"
-
Weight (Product/Carton)
-
134 lbs./155 lbs.
-
DLEX5680V
-
772454 061592
-
DLGX5681V
-
772454 061608
-
Warranty
-
1 year parts and labour
