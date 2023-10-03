How We Live Sustainably At Home

As a family, sustainability is important to us. Now that Astrid and I have welcomed Auggie into the world, we’re even more focused on leaving the planet in good health for the generations to come. We spend a lot of time researching products and companies and thinking about how we can lead a more sustainable life.

Our hope is that you can learn from the tips that we have incorporated in our life to use less water, recycle more often and minimize your carbon footprint. Take a look:

1. We Save Money on Gas

A new addition to the family means a lot more expenses, so we try to save money on gas. Even though that means researching the best possible price in our area, it also means driving less. We try to consolidate our trips and reduce the number of kilometres we drive every week. That way, we reduce our carbon footprint, and save money. Plus, we try to walk whenever we can – perfect for when we’re trying to get Auggie to take his afternoon nap!

2. We Keep the Fridge Closed as Much as Possible

There are plenty of eco-friendly products that we have added to the house, and one of our favourite options is the LG InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator. This fridge is compatible with the LG ThinQ app, which means we can run diagnostics, check temperature levels and more, all remotely from our phones.

By knocking on the door twice, we can take a look at what is inside without having to open the fridge, and letting all the cold air out, which conserves energy. It’s also Energy Star certified, which means it qualifies for energy rebates, allowing us to save money on our energy usage.

3. We Conserve Water

When we moved into our townhouse, one big sustainable development was switching all of our taps over to eco-friendly options. That means we can conserve more water and spend less on our water bills. We have also made a concerted effort to use less water when we wash the dishes, reduce the water we use in the shower, and avoid bottled water by going to the tap instead.

Our LG Dishwasher helps us out as well, and having a unit that’s designed for energy conservation is key. It’s also another Energy Star star appliance, which we’ll never turn down!

4. We Focus on Laundry Efficiency

When we moved into our new house, space is still of our most valuable resources. That’s why we made the switch over to the LG WashTower. It’s a large-capacity washer and dryer, and because they’re stacked units on top of each other, it helps us save valuable floor space. Plus,the unit comes with built-in AI intelligence, which means that the WashTower can take the guesswork out of laundry for you. By automatically sensing the load, the AI technology in the washer and dryer can select the optimal motions and temperatures to take better care of your fabrics. This means you don’t have to waste water or detergent by accidentally selecting the wrong cycle. The WashTower is also Energy Star-certified as well, which enables us to take advantage of rebates in the laundry room as well as elsewhere in the home. It’s one of our favourite household appliances and we’re happy that it also reduces our carbon footprint!

5. We Made the Switch To LED Lights

One of the first switches we made when we moved into our current house was switching from incandescent bulbs to LED lights. In total, we had to swap out about 30 light bulbs. Now, our LED bulbs will last even longer, and we use far less power. This allows us to save money on our electricity bills.

We make a concerted effort to always turn off the lights when we leave the room, and in the past three years, we have saved some significant money thanks to the switch. What is good for the environment is often good for our budget.

Leaving Behind a Better World

Focusing on how what we do and how it impacts the environment has changed the way we live our lives. We always research products before we buy them and consider their longer-term impact. By choosing to live more environmentally conscious, we have become more aware, knowing the impact of what we do today will protect the planet we leave behind for the next generation.

-

Most Canadians know Kevin as a Bachelor in Paradise fan favourite. However, he is also a firefighter, a dad, and a content creator. He gives fans inside-access into his life as a husband and new dad,as he moves through his everyday life. When it comes to technology, he is an avid researcher and relies on reviews to help inform choices he makes for himself and his family. He wants to help take the guesswork out for his followers, by drawing a connection between advancements in technology and people's everyday needs.

Kevin is working closely with LG Canada to demonstrate how the meaningful investments the company is making globally in listening to its customers alongside research and development (R&D), influence the products we have in our homes today.