LG's "Mission for the Future"

The potential for innovation is everywhere. Recognizing this, LG Electronics created LG NOVA, a Silicon Valley-based innovation center, tasked with creating a collaborative ecosystem to accelerate the growth of new ideas that embody LG’s innovation for a better life philosophy.

LG NOVA’s goal is to partner with startup and entrepreneur communities to scale up ideas and concepts to the next stage of development, working with them to build new businesses.

LG NOVA engages with innovators in North America and around the world who are creating accessible, socially impactful solutions that push the envelope of the technologically advanced lifestyle. The innovation center is focused on catalyzing solutions that improve accessibility, mobility, usability and connectivity – for home, work, school and life, as well as ideas and approaches for carbon reduction and renewable energy.

Even with financial support, more than a brilliant idea is needed to ensure success. Here's where LG NOVA’s Mission for the Future Global Challenge program comes in.

Mission for the Future is a nine-month annual challenge program created to seek the best ideas, concepts and businesses that will improve quality of life in a greener, smarter, healthier, more-connected future.

Finalists of the challenge competition receive the opportunity to work with the LG NOVA team based in California to accelerate their growth and take their business to the next stage, potentially launching a new business with LG. The company intends to set aside up to USD 20 million to support finalists with investments, resources, funding for concept development and access to LG’s global infrastructure and supply chain to build joint businesses with LG.

Read on to learn more about the finalists and what they are doing in collaboration with LG to create Innovation for a Better Life.

Digital Health

Since digital health capabilities are essential to delivering healthcare to diverse and dispersed people, LG NOVA is working to increase and scale better access to healthcare and personal health services:

Digbi Health is a digital care platform to prevent and reverse chronic metabolic, digestive and mental health conditions using gut microbiome insight, genetics, AI and food-as-medicine. Together, LG and Digbi will work to make care globally accessible at home and the office, and to advance cure.

LifeNome is a B2B2C precision health platform powered by genomics and AI, offering personalized health and well-being solutions to the world’s leading enterprises. LG and Lifenome plan to bring to market the world’s first precision maternal and family health platform, supporting pregnant individuals 24/7 from conception all the way to the early stages of a child’s life.

Mindset Medical is a sensor-based technology platform that can use a camera in patient-owned devices to virtually capture health and biological readings to assist doctors in enhancing medical diagnosis and treatment effectiveness. Expanding upon new services available to doctors and providers, LG’s work with Mindset Medical is expected to make it easier for medical providers to understand patient health over time or during live virtual doctor visits.

XRHealth's develops virtual treatment rooms, integrating immersive VR/AR technology, licensed clinicians and real-time data analytics on one platform, providing a comprehensive therapeutic care solution for patients through the continuum of care, from the hospital to the patient’s home. LG and XRHealth will continue to grow the service offering to deliver more insights to clinicians and enable more precise personalized care.

Electric Mobility

LG’s commitment to sustainability as an organization, LG NOVA is working to pursue new opportunities to expand access to electric vehicles (EV) and electric mobility solutions by enabling more businesses to leverage their infrastructure to provide EV services.

Driivz empowers major EV service providers with an end-to-end EV charging and smart energy management software platform.LG and Driivz will work together to enable the hospitality industry across the U.S to offer EV charging-as-a-service, while optimizing their EV charging operations and providing their customers with an exceptional EV charging experience.

I-EMS Solutions, Ltd. uses innovative AI and blockchain-based distributed energy resource management systems (DERMS) and transactive energy software platforms to enable power optimization across smart cities, smart homes and e-mobility. By working with I-EMS, LG will help modernize the electricity grid and optimize energy management to deliver better power management solutions for the market.

SparkCharge offers an affordable and convenient way for electric vehicle owners to charge their EVs without a direct-access charger at home or on the road. LG and SparkCharge plan to work together to deliver turnkey EV solutions for businesses to create a stream of revenue from their parking spaces.

The Metaverse Innovation

The Metaverse – The Metaverse will bring greater capabilities that will change how we engage across the digital space in the future. LG is looking to broaden its role and explore new services and applications for enterprises that leverage the capabilities of the Metaverse.

iQ3 Connect provides immersive 3D workspace technology to enable distributed teams to cost-effectively work, collaborate and train from anywhere, on any AR, VR or 2D device. LG will work with iQ3 Connect to deploy immersive training and realtime collaborative workspace solutions for enterprises.

NeuroTrainer is a brain training and optimization platform deployed in VR to create immersive environments and training protocols that utilizes the scientific principles of neuroplasticity to enhance focus and cognitive performance. Expanding upon iQ3 capabilities, LG and NeuroTrainer will work together to add platform capabilities and enhancements designed to further refine NeuroTrainer as a powerful tool for corporate wellness and mental resiliency.

Final Thoughts

LG NOVA has made significant investments in its Mission for the Future program. The initiative aims to locate early-stage companies developing cutting-edge technologies with the potential to impact society and invest in those companies positively.

