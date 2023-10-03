LG Implements Its Power of We Plan: For a Better Life

Over the past few years, a tremendous amount of attention has been paid to climate change across the world. Many companies are looking for more ways to incorporate sustainable practices into their daily operations, and we’re also doing this at LG. A truly inclusive business model is important for ensuring that people and the planet can thrive in the future, and LG has been working to provide products that epitomize sustainability through our BETTER LIFE 2030 PLAN.

The BETTER LIFE 2030 PLAN

The BETTER LIFE 2030 PLAN is the roadmap of how we at LG will use our products and services to bring people together, establish an inclusive society, and protect the planet. By focusing on concrete, objective key performance indicators, LG will strengthen the bonds between our brand, employees, suppliers, and customers to encourage people to focus on each other.

By expanding our knowledge base to keep everyone informed, we can foster safer and more efficient operations while following clear metrics that assess workforce diversity and ensure universal access to our products and services.

This includes taking steps to reduce ESG (environmental, social, and governance) risks in our supply chains. Employees and managers have worked hard to earn health and safety certifications, and LG strives to increase production sites that prevent excess work hours, reduce injuries, and prevent illnesses. LG regularly audits its workplaces to ensure that all standards are met and that safety inspections are passed. Managers for suppliers, vendors, and internal departments are provided with educational materials to ensure everyone experiences a positive workplace.

In addition, LG is committed to enabling a diverse workplace. LG fosters the growth of new perspectives and ways of thinking, which makes it easier to meet the needs of all members of society. By 2030, there will be numerous opportunities available within LG, ensuring that all employees are equally represented.

New Product Innovation

New product innovation is also at the core of what LG does. We collect feedback from our entire user base with the goal of implementing ideas that can improve the performance of existing products while providing the necessary conditions for new innovation. The goal is for all products to be universally convenient and functional. They should be easy to use and accessible for all people.

Accessibility features will be updated by 2025, and all products will come with an intuitive user manual by 2030. Furthermore, LG is teaming up with the Disability Advisory Group, which incorporates the views of people with varying abilities. By working closely with them and making sure their voices are heard, we are revamping our accessibility features to ensure everyone can take full advantage of them. This includes providing sign language kiosks and barrier-free services that increase customer touchpoints.

A Vision for the Future

Ultimately, “A Better Life for All,” is our environmental, social and management best practices that enable accessibility for everyone. This is exemplified not only through our innovative products and services but also reflective of our goal to pursue carbon-neutral business practices by 2030. At LG we stand with our consumers, employees, and suppliers in our shared vision to create a world that works for everyone.

Already, the impact of this plan is being felt all over the world, and we’re committed to reaching our goal.

