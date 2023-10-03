Home Entertainment: My Top Tips for an Incredible Home set up Experience

My Top Tips for Home Entertainment

Astrid and I were beyond thrilled to welcome Auggie into our family and our adventure as parents is something that we would not trade for the world. Now that we’re spending a lot more time at home with our little guy, we realized it was time to upgrade our home entertainment space. We love the innovative technology behind LG’s surround sound systems, wireless headphones and OLED TVs.

When I’m away from home (I’m a firefighter) I rely on technology every day to save lives. Even though these days I’m more often moving at a slower pace in my living room, that innovation and convenience is still something I really value.

Movie Nights

Whether we’re watching a family classic, catching up on our favourite shows after Auggie has dozed off, or watching the big game with friends, our living room is a central place for entertainment, and we are thrilled by the quality and innovation of our LG products.

We absolutely love our LG OLED TV, and one of my favourite features is the perfect black. To be honest, until recently I didn’t even know what this meant, but it’s a game changer in terms of creating vivid colour contrast. Even though the technology was developed more than 10 years ago, LG has really evolved this feature over the years to create an incredible visual experience.

Our sound system gets top marks too. By combining our LG OLED TV with the LG SoundBar (the SP9YA to be exact) we get a home theatre experience right in our living room.

And last but not least, the Magic Remote that comes with and pairs with our TV is a showstopper. Its direct pointer makes it super easy for us to switch back and forth between apps, platforms and gaming systems.

On the Go Sound

I keep pretty busy as a dad, husband and firefighter, so when I have a moment alone I love to listen to podcasts and country music on my phone. Thanks to the LG Tone Free earbuds, which were developed in partnership with Meridian Audio Technology, I get an incredible Bluetooth sound experience with active noise cancellation. I also love that the UV Nano charging case kills almost all bacteria.

Hosting Friends and Family

When we feel like moving our entertainment out of the living room, we can take full advantage of the LG CineBeam projector. This 4K projector provides unparalleled picture quality, and we can even use it outdoors to watch a game with our family members and friends.

A few highlights of the CineBeam Projector include its ultra-short throw, 2.2Ch 40W sound and Laser 4K UHD and 8.3 MP display. Even in low light, the picture quality remains high. There is a unique auto-brightness setting that recognizes the ambient light in the environment and then automatically makes adjustments to accommodate.

The long and short of it is, whether we are hosting, hanging out as a family or even getting a little solo time for ourselves, our home entertainment needs are always met by innovations from LG!

Most Canadians know Kevin as a Bachelor in Paradise fan favourite. However, he is also a firefighter, a dad, and a content creator. He gives fans inside-access into his life as a husband and new dad,as he moves through his everyday life. When it comes to technology, he is an avid researcher and relies on reviews to help inform choices he makes for himself and his family. He wants to help take the guesswork out for his followers, by drawing a connection between advancements in technology and people's everyday needs.

Kevin is working closely with LG Canada to demonstrate how the meaningful investments the company is making globally in listening to its customers alongside research and development (R&D), influence the products we have in our homes today.