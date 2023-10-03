About Cookies on This Site

34'' 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440x1440) Monitor with FreeSync™

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

34'' 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440x1440) Monitor with FreeSync™

34WR50QC-B

34'' 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440x1440) Monitor with FreeSync™

front view

LG UltraWide™ monitor curved

Display
34" WQHD (3440x1440) Curved
Colour
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
HDR10
Connectivity
2 x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1.4
21:9 WQHD (3440 x 1440) Curved (1800R)

See More, Do More

The UltraWide™ WQHD (3440 x 1440) with 1800R curvature and 21:9 aspect ratio is great for work as it can display various programs at once.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Easy Multi-tasking Set-up
Picture By Picture (PBP)

Easy Multi-tasking Set-up

34WR50QC allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.*

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*It can be connected via the HDMI cable and DisplayPort cable. Both cables are included in the package.

Easier User Interface
OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

OnScreen Control software allows you to control various display settings with a few mouse clicks. Screen Split will help you divide the whole display area with no hassle.*
Easier User Interface Download

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the DOWNLOAD button.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

See Amazing Colours
sRGB 99% (Typ.) with HDR10

See Amazing Colours

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (high dynamic range), based on the sRGB 99% colour gamut, supporting specific levels of colour and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colours of the content.*

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), colour Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.).

Comfortable Conditions for Reading
Reader Mode

Comfortable Conditions for Reading

By reducing blue light emissions, Reader Mode provides a more comfortable condition for reading. Activate Reader Mode with just a touch of a button, to comfortably read on the monitor for longer periods.
Immersive Gaming Experience

Immersive Gaming Experience

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

AMD FreeSync™

Gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games.

 

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

100Hz Refresh Rate

Games played on this monitor are noticeably smoother and clearer when compared to game play on monitors with refresh rates of 60Hz or 75Hz. 

 

Stylish Design

The narrow bezel design offers an immersive visual experience, without distracting from the impressive image. This monitor’s adjustable stand allows you to tilt the screen - making it easier to find your preferred viewing position.

Find your ideal viewing position with the titling adjustable stand and maximize your experience with a three-sided virtually borderless design.

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraWide

Year

Y23

DISPLAY

Size [Inch]

34

Size [cm]

86.42 cm

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Panel Type

VA

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300 cd/m²

Colour Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

3000:1

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

100

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare

Curvature

1800R

FEATURES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Colour Weakness

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Black Stabilizer

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Auto Input Switch

YES

PBP

YES (2PBP)

Smart Energy Saving

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

Power Consumption (Typ.)

45W

MECHANICAL

Borderless Design

3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Tilt

-5~15º

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100 mm

Base Detachable

YES

OneClick Stand

YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

809 x 483.3 x 223.2mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

809 x 358.9 x 91.5mm

Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

986 x 524 x 212mm

Weight with Stand [kg]

5.9

Weight without Stand [kg]

4.9

Weight in Shipping [kg]

8.4

ACCESSORY

Adapter

YES

HDMI

YES

Display Port

YES

