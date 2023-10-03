We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34'' 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440x1440) Monitor with FreeSync™
See More, Do More
The UltraWide™ WQHD (3440 x 1440) with 1800R curvature and 21:9 aspect ratio is great for work as it can display various programs at once.
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*It can be connected via the HDMI cable and DisplayPort cable. Both cables are included in the package.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the DOWNLOAD button.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), colour Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.
Black Stabiliser
Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.
Stylish Design
Find your ideal viewing position with the titling adjustable stand and maximize your experience with a three-sided virtually borderless design.
All Spec
-
Product name
-
UltraWide
-
Year
-
Y23
-
Size [Inch]
-
34
-
Size [cm]
-
86.42 cm
-
Resolution
-
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300 cd/m²
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
3000:1
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
100
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare
-
Curvature
-
1800R
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Colour Weakness
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
PBP
-
YES (2PBP)
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
45W
-
Borderless Design
-
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
-
Tilt
-
-5~15º
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100 mm
-
Base Detachable
-
YES
-
OneClick Stand
-
YES
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
809 x 483.3 x 223.2mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
809 x 358.9 x 91.5mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
986 x 524 x 212mm
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
5.9
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
4.9
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
8.4
-
Adapter
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
Display Port
-
YES
Buy Directly
34WR50QC-B
34'' 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440x1440) Monitor with FreeSync™