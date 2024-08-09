Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Purchase a LG OLED or QNED TV, Receive a FREE 32” Smart TV

Father's Day Offer

Purchase a LG OLED or
QNED TV, Receive a
FREE 32” Smart TV

6/7/2024 - 6/20/2024

Purchase a LG OLED or <br>QNED TV, Receive a<br>FREE 32” Smart TV Buy Now Purchase a LG OLED or <br>QNED TV, Receive a<br>FREE 32” Smart TV Redeem Now
Promotion Details
Terms & Conditions

How to Claim

 

Customers who purchased a LG OLED or QNED TV on LG.ca do not need to complete the redemption process.

For customers who purchased a LG OLED or QNED TV at a participating Canadian Retailer, please follow the instructions below.

 

Click the ‘Redeem Now’ button to visit the LG OLED or QNED TV promotion redemption page
Fill in the mandatory fields and submit your redemption request. Don’t forget to attach your proof of purchase!
Upon validation, we will ship your gift package to your shipping address. We will notify you of the validation via email.
You are all set. Enjoy!
Redeem Now