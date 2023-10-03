We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*LG QNED mini LED is a mini LED TV that combines NanoCell and Quantum Dot technology.
*Featured only in 8K models (QNED 99/95).
AI 8K Upscaling
An ultra-large Screen Callsfor ultra-high Quality Content
The smart processor enhances low-resolution content, analyzing and restoring lost information while reducing noise to provide an 8K viewing experience worthy of the big screen.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.