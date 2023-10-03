About Cookies on This Site

Ultra Large

Ultra-large QNED.
Colour Displayed on an awe-inspiring Scale

It's Not Just ColourWe're Big on

Immerse yourself in the power of QNED for gaming, movies, sports, and more with an ultra-large TV.

*LG QNED mini LED is a mini LED TV that combines NanoCell and Quantum Dot technology.

Lifelike Detail on a larger-than-life Display

LG QNED delivers incredible detail in stunning 4K and 8K, even on our biggest 86-inch screens.

*Featured only in 8K models (QNED 99/95).

AI 8K Upscaling

An ultra-large Screen Callsfor ultra-high Quality Content

The smart processor enhances low-resolution content, analyzing and restoring lost information while reducing noise to provide an 8K viewing experience worthy of the big screen.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
*Featured only in 8K models (QNED 99/95).
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

A very large look of soccer stadium is shown and part of the visual is shown through QNED TV.

A Big Screen forthe Biggest Matches

Feel the full match day atmosphere from the comfort of your own home with an ultra-large TV.

A Big Screen forthe Biggest Matches

A Big Screen for the Biggest Blockbusters

Enjoy the ultimate cinema experience on a big screen filled with the latest tech and entertainment.

A Big Screenfor the Biggest Games

Create your dream gaming setup with an epic big-screen TV packed with the latest gaming specs.

There are five QNED TVs – one in the middle facing forward. Two are placed on the left side and two are placed on the right side. There is purple desert image at night on very left TV, blue icy cave on second left TV, orange-colored cliffs on blowhole facing each other on middle TV, bright yellow desert on right TV, and vast open green field on very right TV.

See Which QNED TV Is Perfect for You

