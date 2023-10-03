We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
More Choice,
So Much More to Love
LG QNED now comes with bigger sizes, higher specs, and more choices than ever. Whether you're seeking a best-in-class 8K Mini LED TV or a stunning all-around 4K TV, a TV for gaming, movies, sport, or more your ideal LG QNED is waiting for you.
|Features
|QNED99 (2021 model)
|QNED90(2021 model)
|QNED85 (2022 model)
|QNED80 (2022 model)
|
|
|
|
|Display
|8K 86“ / 75“ / 65"
|4K 86" / 75“ / 65"
|4K 86" / 75“ / 65" / 55"
|4K 86" / 75“ / 65" / 55" / 50"
|miniLED
|miniLED
|miniLED
|miniLED
|-
|Precision Dimming
|-
|-
|Precision Dimming
|Dimming Pro
|Full Array Dimming
|Full Array Dimming Pro
|Full Array Dimming Pro
|-
|-
|Color
|100% Color Consistency
|100% Color Consistency
|100% Color Volume
|-
|Ultra Contrast
|Ultra Contrast
|Ultra Contrast
|Ultra Contrast
|-
|Audio
|4.2 Ch. / 60W / Dolby Atmos
|2.2 Ch. / 40W / Dolby Atmos
|2.2 Ch. / 40W / Dolby Atmos
|2.2 Ch. / 40W (86/75“) 2.0 Ch. / 20W (65/55/50“)
|Stand
|Wall-mount, Stand optional
|Wall-mount, Stand optional
|Wall-mount, Stand optional
|Wall-mount, Stand optional
|Processor
|α9 Gen4 AI Processor 8K
|α7 Gen4 Processor 4K
|α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
|α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
|HDR
|Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro
|Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro
|Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro
|HDR10 Pro
|Bandwidth
|HDMI2.1
|HDMI2.1
|HDMI2.1
|HDMI2.1
|HDMI features
|ALLM / eARC
|ALLM / eARC
|ALLM / eARC
|ALLM / eARC
|VRR
|ALLM
|AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR / ALLM
|AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR / ALLM
|AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR / ALLM
|Gaming
|Game Optimizer / HGiG
|Game Optimizer / HGiG
|Game Optimizer / Dashboard / HGiG
|Game Optimizer / Dashboard / HGiG
|Smart
|Google Assistant / Alexa / Apple AirPlay & HomeKit
|Google Assistant / Alexa / Apple AirPlay & HomeKit
|Google Assistant / Alexa / Apple AirPlay & HomeKit
|Google Assistant / Alexa / Apple AirPlay & HomeKit
|Voice Control
|Hands-free Voice Control
|Hands-free Voice Control
|Remote
|Remote
|Platform
|webOS 21
|webOS 21
|webOS 22
|webOS 22
|Always Ready
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Room-to-Room Share
|-
|-
|Receiver
|Receiver
*Images and specifications of each product may vary by region, country or screen size.
*Product design and specifications may vary by country or screen size.