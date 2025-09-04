2026, The Moment a Routine Becomes Daily Joy

February, when the feeling of the new year begins to fade, and everyday life starts to move again in earnest.

What we need now isn’t the drastic change of New Year’s resolutions, but new daily routines that truly fit the lives we’re already living.

Follow the story of Ria as she navigates February in her own way, together with LG.

*Elements of this story and the accompanying images have been created using AI for illustrative storytelling purposes.