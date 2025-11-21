About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Monthly LG | November

 

LG Rediscovered: Through the Eyes of Real Reviewers

 

*Sponsored by LG.
Rediscover LG this Black Friday through real user stories.

Black Friday is the day when you can finally add that little treat you’ve been eyeing up for ages to your basket. In this year's Black Friday sales, what if you focused on tech finds that could make your everyday life easier?

In this month’s edition of Monthly LG, we’ve collected genuine reviews that show how LG appliances fit into daily life to make things simpler, smarter, and more enjoyable.

*Images have been created using AI for illustrative storytelling purposes.
*Reviews featured in this content are based on verified customer feedback posted on LG.com/uk, LG.com/de and LG.com/es. Some have been shortened or lightly edited, without altering their meaning. Reviews reflect individual consumer opinions, and product performance may vary depending on usage conditions, surroundings, and model.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Special Offer

21/11/2025 ~15/12/2025

Enjoy an exclusive offer for readers of Monthly LG. Save 3% on select UltraGear Gaming Monitors!

          3%

          Discount

          Coupon Code

          MONTHLYxLGxULTMNT

           

          LG OLED TV Reviews

          See the Difference. Hear What Viewers Say.

          "

          ★★★★★

          Watching a series after work is my ritual, and the picture on this TV is so deep and vivid that it changes how I connect with the story.

          "

          "

          ★★★★★

          Our living room gets a lot of sunlight, but the automatic brightness adjustment keeps the picture crisp even during the day.

          "

          "

          ★★★★★

          I used to lose actors’ faces during dark scenes, but with OLED I still catch every single expression.

          "

          A couple sitting on a living room sofa watching TV.

          “Every scene feels totally different and so real. I don't even have to worry about brightness or color balance.”

          When you finally have time to settle down and watch a series, transform your home into a private cinema. LG OLED TV's AI processor tweaks brightness and colours scene-by-scene, adjusting dark moments to show every detail and smoothing quick cuts. It even upscales older, lower-res clips so they look fresh and sharp again.

          LG Tip!
          Switch to AI Picture Mode and enjoy automatic brightness and color adjustments, day or night.

           

          LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor Reviews

          Play Bigger. React Faster.

          "

          ★★★★★

          "Now I get what immersion really means, and it still feels so easy on the eyes.

          "

          "

          ★★★★★

          The big, vivid screen makes gaming feel like watching a film.

          "

          "

          ★★★★★

          Transitions are smooth and snappy – my reactions are definitely sharper!

          "

          A young man enjoying gaming on a large monitor in a dark room.

          “Speed decides the winner, and this monitor gives me the edge!”

          In gaming, a split second is everything, and the LG UltraGear is built to ensure victory with a 240Hz refresh rate, lightning-fast 0.03ms response time, and signature vivid OLED clarity. The gaming monitor curves around your field of vision, immersing you in the action from first move to final win. Engineered for total focus, quick decisions, and ultimate triumph, our display is built to let you show your true skills.

          LG Tip!
          Use Dual Mode to switch between gaming and work settings in a single click.

                 Gaming Precision with the LG UltraGear Series

           

          LG Dryer Reviews

          Sensing Fabrics, Drying with Care

          "

          ★★★★★

          My clothes come out soft, not stiff.

          "

          "

          ★★★★★

          Each wash comes out completely dry and fresh, so I can wear it straight away.

          "

          "

          ★★★★★

          It adjusts to the fabric, so there are fewer creases, and ironing is so much less work.

          "

          A woman smiling while taking clothes out of a dryer in a laundry room.

          “My favorite clothes are dried according to their fabrics. I see fewer creases, and they last longer.”

          We’ve all struggled with stiff jumpers or creased shirts after drying. Different fabrics need different care, but most dryers can’t adjust. LG Dryer's AI Dry system dries everything with precision, adjusting for fabric and environment. That means smoother wash days and clothes that feel as fresh as they look!

          LG Tip!
          Trust even delicate fabrics to AI Dry, which auto-senses materials and adjusts for truly gentle care.

           

          LG Washing Machine Reviews

          Soft on Fabrics, Softer on Your Ears

          "

          ★★★★★

          Vibrations are minimal even on strong cycles, so I can use it anywhere in the house without any disruptions.

          "

          "

          ★★★★★

          Noise used to bother me in the evenings, but it’s noticeably quieter now.

          "

          "

          ★★★★★

          I used to plan around nap time, but now I can run a wash without worry.

          "

          A dog sitting comfortably on a carpet in the laundry room in front of a washing machine.

          “No more worrying about doing the washing late at night.”

          Tired of the heavy thudding of a wash cycle? Avoiding doing the washing during nap time because of the vibration? With LG’s quiet design, you can wash in peace at any time of day. Fabrics are gently cared for with AI DD™ technology, and without compromising on cleaning power.

          LG Tip!
          Use the LG ThinQ app to monitor your laundry's progress and get alerts, ensuring you unload it exactly when it's done.

          Save $200 on any Laundry pair*

          This Black Friday, when faced with countless options, look to real reviews to learn the true value and convenience of LG products.
          Rediscover what makes life easier, smarter, and more enjoyable with LG.

          Special Offer

          21/11/2025 ~15/12/2025

          Enjoy an exclusive offer for readers of Monthly LG. Save 3% on UltraGear Gaming Monitors!

                  3%

                  Discount

                  Coupon Code

                  MONTHLYxLGxULTMNT

                  Make life easier, smarter with LG

                  Mache dein Leben einfacher, smarter mit LG.

                  More Monthly LG Readings

                  Thumbnail of Octorber content

                  Behind the Review: Finding Focus and Flow

                  Learn more
                  Thumbnail of September content

                  Personalizing your space

                  Learn more
                  Thumbnail of June content

                  Innovative Solutions for a Smarter Life

                  Learn more