Monthly LG | January

Life’s Good Starts at Home

2026: A New Rhythm at Home
*Sponsored by LG

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

We set New Year's resolutions every year.
But whether we want to declutter or are focused on health resolutions and fitness routines, the real change begins at the heart of our everyday life: our homes.

Instead of grand resolutions, why not refresh your routine with small shifts?
A single new item. A subtle shift in how a space comes together. Sometimes, that’s all it takes to reset your routine.

From the TV corner to the kitchen to the laundry room, start your own new rhythm with LG appliances today.

*Elements of this story and the accompanying images have been created using AI for illustrative storytelling purposes.

A Polaroid-style image of a person organizing groceries into a fridge in a wood-toned kitchen, with meal prep containers and fridge stickers

Clearing Out,
Filling Up:

 A Fridge Routine for Health

A New Year's reset doesn't need to be grand.

Start simply, with fridge organization and healthy ingredients that suit your lifestyle.

First, clear out the ingredients you’ve forgotten about, then group items with similar storage periods and organize them shelf by shelf.

Choosing becomes easier, and organization starts to fall into place.

This year, to build healthier eating habits, prepare a week’s worth of fresh meal prep and store it in the most accessible area.

The simpler it is, the more smoothly a healthy routine flows.

With generous space and technology that keeps food fresh for longer, LG refrigerators help routines and goals synergy without the need for additional fridge organizers. Two routines and goals synergy, allowing you to experience both the pleasure of clearing out and the health that comes from filling up.

Wash, Dry, and Store in One Step

A Laundry Routine Designed to Reduce Everyday Fatigue

Of all our daily tasks, laundry is an essential routine that never goes away. The placement and layout of your washer and dryer, in particular, affect not only how efficiently you use your space, but also how tiring your everyday routine feels.

In smaller spaces, stack them vertically. To create a natural sense of flow, a slim side-by-side layout also works beautifully. The smart layout options of LG washers and dryers help you to optimize and declutter your laundry space in a more thoughtful way.

A small change can make your daily routine simpler, smoother, and more intentional.

A collage-style image of a man preparing laundry in a small space, with washing machines and dryers installed both vertically and side by side

A collage-style image showing a woman exercising on a yoga mat, a TV displaying a workout video, and fitness equipment stickers

A Space Designed for Total Immersion

Finding Focus Through Small Changes

Given that it's where we spend most of our day, organizing the living room is an essential part of any New Year's reset.

Start by clearing away the items that have built up around the space.

An open room reduces visual fatigue and creates an environment where you can focus more fully on the content you love.

With the extra space this creates, you can begin new habits you may have been putting off. 

Add a small mat to one corner of the living room and create your own home workout zone.

Exercise becomes not something you have to do, but a natural part of your everyday routine that helps manifest wellness and fitness in the new year.

With the high picture quality and vivid sound of an LG OLED TV, the space feels almost like a studio.

Simply watching, following along, and moving for a moment is enough to gently wake up your body and rhythm.

Small changes are where real change begins.
In the routine of clearing out, organizing, and filling your space anew, your everyday life in 2026 can become a little more organized, a little lighter, and lot more you.

Start your new routine for the new year with LG today.

A woman sitting on a sofa in a cosy evening setting, smiling brightly while watching TV beside soft ambient lighting

A woman sitting on a sofa in a cosy evening setting, smiling brightly while watching TV beside soft ambient lighting

Refrigerator product shot

How can an organized LG refrigerator create a healthier day?

• InstaView®:
Enjoy easy use and see inside with just a knock.

• LINEARCooling®:
Peace of mind, keeping freshness longer with steady temperatures.

Washing machine product shot

How can LG washers and dryers make household chores flow more smoothly?

• ThinQ®:
Comfort in starting and monitoring laundry easily, from anywhere.

• TurboWash® 360°:
Laundry that finishes quickly and cleanly, even on a busy day.

OLED TV product shot

How can LG OLED TV deepen the immersion in your living room?

• AI Picture Pro & AI Sound Pro:
Bring moments to life with vivid detail and rich sound.

• Ultra Slim Design:
Slim beauty that blends naturally into your space.

Reset your home flow with LG

Refresh Your Home’s Flow with LG

