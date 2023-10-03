We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Quantum Dot & NanoCell
Introducing a new vision of colour
Fusing first-class colour technologies in a vibrant display, QNED colour is in a class of its own.
*LG QNED mini LED is a mini LED TV that combines NanoCell and Quantum Dot technology.
Mini LEDs
A small light makes a big difference
LG QNED features Mini LEDs, a smaller, more sophisticated backlight technology. Each LED is under 300um in size—that's 1/40th the size of conventional LEDs—allowing more lights to fit into the screen. Thanks to this, LG QNED can display higher peak brightness, deeper blacks, and greater precision and detail than your average LCD TV.
*QNED99/95/90/85 feature MiniLEDs.
*The number of MiniLED blocks is based on the 86” QNED99 model.
*MiniLED size was calculated using LG's internal measurement standards.
There are two TV screens – one on left another on right. There are same images of a colourful crystal on each TV. An image on left is a bit pale while an image on right is very vivid. There is a processor chip image on left bottom corner of a TV on right image.
Precision Dimming Pro+
Maximize the power of pro
Our most advanced dimming technology, Precision Dimming Pro+, utilizes thousands of individual dimming blocks for precise backlight control. Combined with the α9 Gen5 AI Processor 8K's deep-learning algorithms, which accurately detect and extract object information, this delivers a sharply defined image with enhanced brightness while minimizing halo effect.
*The number of blocks is based on the 86” QNED99 model.
*QNED99/95/90(86") feature Precision Dimming Pro+.
*QNED90(75", 65") features Precision Dimming Pro.
*QNED85 features Precision Dimming.
*QNED80 features Dimming Pro.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
100% Colour Volume
We Put Color on Full Blast
Even at full brightness, color doesn’t look washed out on LG QNED thanks to 100% Color Volume. Certified by Intertek, the display can express the full DCI-P3 spectrum across a 3D color space covering the full luminance range, eaning you can enjoy more shades of rich, accurate color no matter how bright or dark the display.
There are two RGB colour distribution graph in triangular pole shape. One on left is 70% colour volume and one on right is 100% colour volume that is fully distributed. The text between the two graphs says Bright and Dark. There is a Intertek certified logo right below.
*QNED99/95/90/85 feature 100% Color Volume.
*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent to or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.
*70% Color Volume refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Ultra Contrast
When It Comes to Contrast There's No Competition
Thanks to its smaller, densely packed backlight technology, Mini LEDs, LG QNED can achieve ultra-sharp contrast through precise control of multiple unique dimming blocks. As a result, images are clearer and halo effect is minimized for a better viewing experience.
There is a Ferris wheel image divided into two TV monitors and on the left looks a more pale and on the right seems a more vivid and bright.
*QNED99/95/90/85 feature Ultra Contrast.
100% Color Consistency
Different Angles, Same Original Color
You don't need to view the TV straight-on to appreciate sensational color on LG QNED.
With 100% Color Consistency, colors are displayed vividly and accurately even when viewed from angles of up to 30°.
*QNED99/95/90 feature 100% Color Consistency.
*Certified by Intertek that 100% Color Consistency measured to CIE DE2000 by 18 color Macbeth patterns with viewing angle ±30°.
*All models supporting 100% Color Consistency have been certified by Intertek.
Real 8K
The Difference is in the Details
LG QNED delivers lifelike detail even on the biggest screens with Real 8K. Achieved through the combination of QNED's innovative display technology with near-perfect contrast modulation levels and close to 33 million pixels, it offers a breathtakingly vivid and realistic viewing experience.
QNED TV monitor shows a very colorful lizard sitting on a colorful leaves. Below QNED TV, there are two small images of a close-up of part of lizard showing details of skin. On the left is 4K LCD version and on the right is 8K mini LED version. 8K mini LED image is a more vivid and clearer.
*Featured only in 8K models (QNED99/95).
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.