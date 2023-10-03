We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
36" 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Internal water dispenser and Smart Cooling™ Plus
36" 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Internal water dispenser and Smart Cooling™ Plus
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only.
*The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE’s Non-DoorCooling+ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling+ model (GBB72NSDFN). The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from the actual product. Door Cooling+ is supposed to stop working when the door is opened.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Volume Total (cu.ft)
-
26.9
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
-
38 x 73 x 36
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
636
-
Compressor Type
-
Linear Compressor
All Spec
-
Brand
-
LG
-
Product Type
-
French Door
-
Standard/Counter Depth
-
Yes/No
-
Water Only Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Water Filter Model Name
-
LT1000P
-
Daily Ice Production (lb.)
-
2.5
-
Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)
-
3.5
-
Total Capacity (cu.ft)
-
26.9
-
Freezer Capacity (cu.ft)
-
8.7
-
Refrigerator Capacity (cu.ft)
-
18.2
-
Door Cooling+
-
Yes
-
Auto Closing Door Hinge
-
Yes
-
Sabbath Mode
-
Yes
-
Product Weight (lb.)
-
287
-
Gross Weight (lb.)
-
311
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)
-
69.75
-
Height to Top of Case (inch)
-
68.5
-
Depth without door (inch)
-
28.5
-
Depth without handle (inch)
-
32.375
-
Depth with handle (inch)
-
34.25
-
Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)
-
27.25
-
Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)
-
44.25
-
Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)
-
39.25
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
-
38 x 73 x 36
-
Installation Clearance
-
Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
636
-
Compressor Type
-
Linear Compressor
-
Bar Code
-
048231806442
-
Door Type
-
Pull Drawer
-
Freezer Light
-
Yes
-
Drawer_Freezer
-
2Tier Organization
-
Durabase Solid Drawer Base
-
Yes
-
Contour Door
-
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Ceiling LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
Yes
-
No. of Door Bins
-
1 Piece (Clear)
-
Vegetable Box
-
2 Humidity Crispers
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
LMWS27626S
36" 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Internal water dispenser and Smart Cooling™ Plus