We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
36" Black Stainless Steel 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Door-in-Door®, 30 cu.ft.
All Spec
-
Refrigerator
-
16.8 cu. ft.
-
Freezer
-
13.1 cu. ft.
-
Total
-
29.9 cu. ft.
-
Door-in-Door® w/ ColdSaver™ Panel
-
Yes
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
778
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Dispenser Type
-
Integrated Tall Ice & Water Dispenser®
-
Ice System
-
Slim SpacePlus®
-
Daily Ice Production
-
4.5 lbs / 4.9 (IcePlus)
-
Ice Storage Capacity
-
3.0 lbs
-
Water Filtration System
-
LT800P
-
Smart Cooling Plus® System
-
Yes
-
Multi Air Flow Cooling
-
Yes
-
Temperature Sensors
-
7
-
Linear Compressor
-
Yes
-
Fresh Air Filter
-
Yes
-
Display Type
-
Smooth Touch Control (White LED)
-
Temperature Controls
-
Electronic/Digital
-
Door Alarm
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation
-
Yes
-
SmartDiagnosis™
-
Yes
-
Auto Closing Door Hinge
-
Yes
-
No. of Shelves
-
4 Split (3 Fixed/1 Folding)
-
Folding Shelf
-
Yes
-
Cantilevered Shelves
-
Yes
-
Shelf Construction
-
SpillProtector™ Tempered Glass
-
Crisper Bins
-
2 Crispers
-
EasyReach™ Bins
-
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Premium LED (Ceiling and Side)
-
No. of Shelves/Bin
-
8 Total
-
Door Bin Construction
-
1 Piece (Clear)
-
Door Type
-
Side Swing
-
Handle
-
Pocket Handle
-
Freezer Light
-
Premium LED
-
Contour Door
-
Yes
-
Hidden Hinges
-
Yes
-
Surface
-
Smooth
-
Back
-
Flush & Metal Cover Over Mechanical Parts
-
Available Colours
-
Black Stainless Steel (D)
-
Handles
-
Pocket Handles
-
Depth with Handles
-
36 3/8"
-
Depth without Handles
-
36 3/8"
-
Depth without Door
-
31 1/8"
-
Depth (Total with Door Open)
-
49 3/4"
-
Height to Top of Case
-
70"
-
Height to Top of Door Hinge
-
70 1/2"
-
Width
-
35 7/8"
-
Width (Door Open 90˚ with Handle)
-
40 1/8"
-
Width (Door Open 90˚ without Handle)
-
40 1/8"
-
Door Edge Clearance with Handle
-
4 5/8"
-
Door Edge Clearance without Handle
-
2 1/4"
-
Installation Clearance
-
Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"
-
Weight (Unit/Carton)
-
377 lbs / 408 lbs.
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
38" x 73" x 39"
-
WARRANTY
-
1 Year Parts and Labor, 7 Years on the Sealed System, 10 Years on Linear Compressor
-
LNXS30866D Black Stainless Steel
-
048231 787598
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)