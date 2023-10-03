About Cookies on This Site

36" Black Stainless Steel 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Door-in-Door®, 30 cu.ft.

Specs

Reviews

Support

36" Black Stainless Steel 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Door-in-Door®, 30 cu.ft.

LNXS30866D

36" Black Stainless Steel 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Door-in-Door®, 30 cu.ft.

All Spec

CAPACITY

Refrigerator

16.8 cu. ft.

Freezer

13.1 cu. ft.

Total

29.9 cu. ft.

FEATURES

Door-in-Door® w/ ColdSaver™ Panel

Yes

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

778

Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

Dispenser Type

Integrated Tall Ice & Water Dispenser®

Ice System

Slim SpacePlus®

Daily Ice Production

4.5 lbs / 4.9 (IcePlus)

Ice Storage Capacity

3.0 lbs

Water Filtration System

LT800P

Smart Cooling Plus® System

Yes

Multi Air Flow Cooling

Yes

Temperature Sensors

7

Linear Compressor

Yes

Fresh Air Filter

Yes

Display Type

Smooth Touch Control (White LED)

CONVENIENCE

Temperature Controls

Electronic/Digital

Door Alarm

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

SmartDiagnosis™

Yes

Auto Closing Door Hinge

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

4 Split (3 Fixed/1 Folding)

Folding Shelf

Yes

Cantilevered Shelves

Yes

Shelf Construction

SpillProtector™ Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

2 Crispers

EasyReach™ Bins

Yes

Refrigerator Light

Premium LED (Ceiling and Side)

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Shelves/Bin

8 Total

Door Bin Construction

1 Piece (Clear)

FREEZER

Door Type

Side Swing

Handle

Pocket Handle

Freezer Light

Premium LED

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Contour Door

Yes

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Surface

Smooth

Back

Flush & Metal Cover Over Mechanical Parts

Available Colours

Black Stainless Steel (D)

Handles

Pocket Handles

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHTS

Depth with Handles

36 3/8"

Depth without Handles

36 3/8"

Depth without Door

31 1/8"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

49 3/4"

Height to Top of Case

70"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

70 1/2"

Width

35 7/8"

Width (Door Open 90˚ with Handle)

40 1/8"

Width (Door Open 90˚ without Handle)

40 1/8"

Door Edge Clearance with Handle

4 5/8"

Door Edge Clearance without Handle

2 1/4"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

Weight (Unit/Carton)

377 lbs / 408 lbs.

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

38" x 73" x 39"

LIMITED WARRANTY

WARRANTY

1 Year Parts and Labor, 7 Years on the Sealed System, 10 Years on Linear Compressor

UPC CODES

LNXS30866D Black Stainless Steel

048231 787598

