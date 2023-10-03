About Cookies on This Site

30" Top Mount Refrigerator, 20 cu.ft.

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

Style-to-Spare

Style to Spare

This large capacity top-mount refrigerator with 20 cu. ft. of space at 30 in. wide has a lot to offer. The sophisticated styling transforms this traditional style refrigerator into a leader in its category. The electronic temperature control system monitors the temperature & humidity levels to keep your food fresh.
Even-Cooling

Even Cooling

Multi-Air Flow Cooling uses multiple air vents along with deluxe shelving to ensure that an equal amount of chilled air reaches each shelf for quick and uniform cooling. This keeps your food fresh longer.
LED-Lighting

LED Lighting

LED panels located on the rear of the refrigerator provide an exceptionally bright interior and saves energy over traditional lighting.
fresh-is-better

Fresher is better

Digital Temperature Controls designed to maintain superior humidity and temperature levels to help keep your food fresher, longer. Digital sensors constantly monitor conditions within the refrigerator to keep things cool.
Style-to-Spare

Great Space in Style

With 20 cu. ft. of space, this top mount refrigerator offers one of the largest capacities in its category at 30” wide.
Great_Storage

Great Storage

Two humidity-controlled crisper drawers and ample door bins, keeping all of your food organized.
energy-star

Environmentally Friendly

Energy Star® rated, which means it uses less energy than required by current federal standards.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
20.2 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
29 3/4" x 66 1/8" x 33 3/8"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
No

Key Spec

Volume Total (cu.ft)

20.2

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

31 7/8 x 69 3/8 x 38 1/4

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

387

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

ENERGY STAR®

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Product Type

Top Freezer

ENERGY STAR®

ENERGY STAR®

MATERIAL & FINISH

Handle Type

Pocket Handle

Smudge Resistant Exterior

No

Contour Door

Yes

CAPACITY

Total Capacity (cu.ft)

20.2

Freezer Capacity (cu.ft)

5.5

Refrigerator Capacity (cu.ft)

14.7

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (lb.)

202

Gross Weight (lb.)

226

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

66.125

Height to Top of Case (inch)

65.5

Depth without door (inch)

29

Depth without handle (inch)

33.375

Depth with handle (inch)

33.375

Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

60

Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

32

Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

32

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

31 7/8 x 69 3/8 x 38 1/4

Installation Clearance

Sides 2" x top 2" x back 2"

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

387

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174001448

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Type

Swing Door

Freezer Light

CeilingLED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

1 Glass Shelf

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Ice Maker_Manual

Ready (LK65C)

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Premium LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

2 Full Shelves

No. of Door Bins

Yes

Vegetable Box

2 Humidity Crisper

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

